Texas mother allegedly spiked son's drink after bullying incident, classmate drank it & went to hospital

A woman in Texas has been arrested after "spiking" a drink that sent an 11-year-old to hospital, after the child bullied her son.

CBS reported on Mar. 8 (Singapore time) that Jennifer Lynn Rossi, a 45-year-old mother in Bexar County, came up with the idea after her son had his drink stolen by another student.

After she learned of the incident, she allegedly came up with the idea to mix a drink that would prevent it from being stolen in the future.

Rossi supposedly mixed a "nontoxic" combination of lemon, salt and vinegar in a sports bottle for her son to bring to school.

During PE class, another classmate gave the bottle to a student.

He drank it, developed a "headache" and felt "nauseated".

He was then taken to the hospital, and has since been discharged, CBS reported.

It was not confirmed whether the student who drank the doctored drink was the same one who was alleged to have previously stolen from Rossi's son.

Rossi was charged with "injury to a child causing bodily injury".

Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County said, as quoted by CBS, that whether "allegations of bullying" were "substantiated or not", there is no excuse to take matters into one's own hands and "injure a child".

Top image from Bexar County Sheriff's Office and Unsplash. Bottle pic used for illustration purposes only.