Back

Texas mother allegedly spiked son's drink after bullying incident, classmate drank it & went to hospital

Karma or too far?

Sulaiman Daud | March 14, 2024, 11:49 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A woman in Texas has been arrested after "spiking" a drink that sent an 11-year-old to hospital, after the child bullied her son.

CBS reported on Mar. 8 (Singapore time) that Jennifer Lynn Rossi, a 45-year-old mother in Bexar County, came up with the idea after her son had his drink stolen by another student.

After she learned of the incident, she allegedly came up with the idea to mix a drink that would prevent it from being stolen in the future.

Rossi supposedly mixed a "nontoxic" combination of lemon, salt and vinegar in a sports bottle for her son to bring to school.

During PE class, another classmate gave the bottle to a student.

He drank it, developed a "headache" and felt "nauseated".

He was then taken to the hospital, and has since been discharged, CBS reported.

It was not confirmed whether the student who drank the doctored drink was the same one who was alleged to have previously stolen from Rossi's son.

Rossi was charged with "injury to a child causing bodily injury".

Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County said, as quoted by CBS, that whether "allegations of bullying" were "substantiated or not", there is no excuse to take matters into one's own hands and "injure a child".

Top image from Bexar County Sheriff's Office and Unsplash. Bottle pic used for illustration purposes only.

US House of Representatives passes bill that compels ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban

The bill still needs approval from the U.S. Senators before it can be signed into law.

March 14, 2024, 11:31 AM

Churro waffles, duck rosé udon & more at Japanese fusion cafe on Neil Road

Feeding both your tummy and your Instagram feed.

March 14, 2024, 11:09 AM

100 people evacuated Balestier service apartment after fire involving power bank

One person was assessed by SCDF for smoke inhalation but declined to be sent to the hospital.

March 14, 2024, 10:46 AM

M'sian 'beggar' who owns car worth S$36,000 found to be employed, welfare assistance revoked

He earns about S$570 each month.

March 14, 2024, 09:40 AM

Footage from 2nd 'targeted' car surfaces after S'porean couple allegedly 'fined' S$142 by JB officers

"Kopi lui".

March 13, 2024, 07:24 PM

Thailand's Move Forward Party wants to defend itself in court after dissolution order

The Thailand election commission announced on Mar. 12 that it will ask the Constitutional Court to disband MFP.

March 13, 2024, 07:18 PM

Less meat, efficient appliances, & 2nd-hand items: Ways to save money & be planet-friendly in S’pore

Tips and tricks.

March 13, 2024, 07:00 PM

As S’pore develops, are workers of different demographics getting enough support?

No workers should be left behind in Singapore’s progress.

March 13, 2024, 06:00 PM

SPCA rescues 48 hamsters from hoarder at MacPherson, now looking for fosterers

A new life for the ham hams.

March 13, 2024, 05:10 PM

Biden & Trump set for US presidential rematch in Nov. 2024

Both secured enough delegates during the Democratic & Republican Party primaries in several states including Georgia, Mississippi and Washington.

March 13, 2024, 05:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.