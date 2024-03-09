Over 10 million queue numbers generated for Taylor Swift's S'pore concerts on TicketMaster

Ticketmaster, the company handling ticket sales for Taylor Swift's marathon six concerts in Singapore, have generated over 10 million ticket queue numbers for the sell out shows.

Assuming at least 50,000 available places for each concert, that means for every person who managed to get a ticket (assuming each ticket sold went to a unique individual), there were at least 33 attempts to buy a ticket for the concerts.

A Mothership reader, hearing that someone they knew managed to snag last minute tickets on the official sale site, went to try their luck at 5:30pm on March 9, 2024, and was greeted by the surprising number.

The reader didn't mention if they managed to get tickets, but if not, well, there's always Cat 1000.

Top image via Mothership Reader and Taylor Swift's Instagram.