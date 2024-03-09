Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce dine at MBS's Koma after her 5th S'pore concert

Super Bowl-winning American football player Travis Kelce flew to Singapore to watch girlfriend Taylor Swift's concert.

After the show, the pair headed to Koma, a Japanese restaurant located in Marina Bay Sands (MBS), for a meal.

They entered the restaurant close to midnight.

The lovebirds were joined by their entourage, who took up at least three other tables in the restaurant.

This isn't Swift's first time at Koma — she was spotted there on Feb. 28 too.

Guess she really likes her sushi.

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin & Mothership