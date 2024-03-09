Back

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce dine at MBS's Koma after her 5th S'pore concert

Cute.

Lee Wei Lin | March 09, 2024, 02:41 PM

Super Bowl-winning American football player Travis Kelce flew to Singapore to watch girlfriend Taylor Swift's concert.

@mothership.nova @Travis Kelce’s HEREEEEE FOR @Taylor Swift !!!!! 💘💘💘💘 #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay #singaporetstheerastour #traviskelce #taylorswifttraviskelce ♬ Karma - (Taylor’s version)

After the show, the pair headed to Koma, a Japanese restaurant located in Marina Bay Sands (MBS), for a meal.

They entered the restaurant close to midnight.

The lovebirds were joined by their entourage, who took up at least three other tables in the restaurant.

@mothership.nova It’s a love story 😚💘💘 #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay #singaporetstheerastour #traviskelce #taylorswifttraviskelce ♬ Lover - Krac

This isn't Swift's first time at Koma — she was spotted there on Feb. 28 too.

Guess she really likes her sushi.

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin & Mothership

