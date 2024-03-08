Back

Taylor Swift S'pore day 5 in videos

Travis Kelce made an appearance.

Ilyda Chua | March 08, 2024, 11:14 PM

Show five out of six, and we're still going strong.

Here are some of the highlights from Mar. 8.

Sun's out, umbrellas out

With the unpredictable weather over the past few days, fans sang along from under their umbrellas outside the National Stadium.

@mothershipsg so romantic #taylorswift #taylorswiftsingapore #taylorswifterastour #taylorswifttheerastour #taylorswifttok #swiftie #swifties #singapore #fypsg #tiktoksg #tiktoksingapore #singaporeconcert #sgconcert ♬ original sound - Mothership

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong also made an appearance at the Cat 100 seats, trading friendship bracelets with his fellow Swifties.

@mothershipsg so cute #singapore #taylorswift #taylorswiftsingapore #taylorswiftsingaporeerastour #taylorswifttheerastour #taylorswifteras #taylorswifttok #swifties #swiftie #edwintong #fypsg #tiktoksg ♬ original sound - Mothership

Travis Kelce, is that you?

Swift's boyfriend is in Singapore to support his girlfriend and we spotted him.... sort of.

@mothershipsg this one not taylor's version, this one budget version #traviskelce #traviskelcetaylorswift #taylorswift #taylorswifterastour #taylorswiftsingapore #theerastour #erastour #erastourtaylorswift #taylorswifttok #singapore #fypsg #tiktoksg #tiktoksingapore ♬ original sound - Mothership

Many fashionable people

Swifties were serving looks again.

@mothership.nova Swifties serving lewks 💅 #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay ♬ girls like me don't cry (sped up) - thuy

"Am I Singaporean?"

Opening act Sabrina Carpenter entertained the audience with yet another cheeky outro, this time with added Singlish.

"Do boys like you more when you're annoying them?

If I don't make d*ck jokes am I boring them?

I said 'walao', am I Singaporean?"

@mothership.nova give her the pink IC now!!!!! 💖💗💘 #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay #singaporetstheerastour #sabrinacarpenter #nonsense #nonsenseoutro @Sabrina Carpenter ♬ Nonsense Sabrina Carpenter - Stan :)

As a fun bonus, Taylor Swift's dancer chimed in with yet another Singlish phrase during "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together".

This time, it was the perennial classic: "wah piang eh!"

@mothership.nova do yall hear us screaming for @Kam N. Saunders too #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay ♬ Snooze X We Belong Together - Sped Up - lonely xo

Wholesome content

And because every Taylor Swift concert has a dash of wholesomeness, here's tonight's recipient of her iconic "22" black hat.

@mothership.nova so cute 🥹 #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay ♬ Taylor Swift-like refreshing country - C_O

She also threw her guitar pick to a lucky fan, who showed off their spoils for the night.

@mothershipsg i want that guitar pick 😭😭😭 #taylorswift #taylorswiftsingapore #taylorswifttheerastour #taylorswifterastour #taylorswifttok #swiftie #swifties #theerastour #erastour #erastourtaylorswift #theerastourtaylorswift #fypsg #tiktoksg #singapore #singaporetiktok ♬ original sound - Mothership

Miss Americana and the Football Prince

The pop icon's boyfriend, football player Travis Kelce, also made an appearance at the concert.

At the end of the concert, Swift was seen running to Kelce and hugging him tight.

@mothershipsg CRYING #taylorswift #taylorswiftsingapore #taylorswifttour #taylorswifttheerastour #taylorswifteras #traviskelce #singapore🇸🇬 #fypsg #tiktoksg #singaporeconcert #sgconcert ♬ original sound - Mothership

Awwwww.

Top image by Mothership

