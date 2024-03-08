Taylor Swift S'pore day 5 in videos

Show five out of six, and we're still going strong.

Here are some of the highlights from Mar. 8.

Sun's out, umbrellas out

With the unpredictable weather over the past few days, fans sang along from under their umbrellas outside the National Stadium.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong also made an appearance at the Cat 100 seats, trading friendship bracelets with his fellow Swifties.

Travis Kelce, is that you?

Swift's boyfriend is in Singapore to support his girlfriend and we spotted him.... sort of.

Many fashionable people

Swifties were serving looks again.

"Am I Singaporean?"

Opening act Sabrina Carpenter entertained the audience with yet another cheeky outro, this time with added Singlish.

"Do boys like you more when you're annoying them? If I don't make d*ck jokes am I boring them? I said 'walao', am I Singaporean?"

As a fun bonus, Taylor Swift's dancer chimed in with yet another Singlish phrase during "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together".

This time, it was the perennial classic: "wah piang eh!"

Wholesome content

And because every Taylor Swift concert has a dash of wholesomeness, here's tonight's recipient of her iconic "22" black hat.

She also threw her guitar pick to a lucky fan, who showed off their spoils for the night.

Miss Americana and the Football Prince

The pop icon's boyfriend, football player Travis Kelce, also made an appearance at the concert.

At the end of the concert, Swift was seen running to Kelce and hugging him tight.

Awwwww.

Top image by Mothership