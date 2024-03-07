Back

Taylor Swift S'pore day 4 in videos

The wet weather failed to dampen the mood of fans.

Matthias Ang | March 07, 2024, 11:57 PM

Taylor Swift continued with the fourth of her six shows on Mar. 7.

Here are some of the highlights.

Fans' enthusiasm undampened by rain

It started raining prior to Swift's concert.

@mothershipsg Raindrops on my guitar @Nova #fypsg #sgnews #taylorswift ♬ original sound - Mothership

But that did not douse the passion of fans who were seen belting out her songs.

@mothershipsg swifties are slowly filling up the Blank Space @Nova #taylorswift #singaporetstheerastour #singapore #tiktoksg #sgconcerts ♬ original sound - Mothership

They also exchanged friendship bracelets.

@mothershipsg can someone exchange with admin also??? 🥹 @Nova #taylorswift #singapore #singaporetstheerastour #friendshipbracelet ♬ original sound - Mothership

Self-professed Swiftie Edwin Tong also made another appearance to give tickets to Swift's concert for SG Cares volunteers.

@mothershipsg 🥹🥹🥹 #edwintong #sgcares #taylorswift #singaporetstheerastour ♬ fearless tv - tayloraudios🎧

At one point, it began raining heavily, which sent fans scrambling for cover.

@mothershipsg pls be careful everyone! @Nova #taylorswift #taylorswifterastour #taylorswiftsingapore #taylorswiftsingaporeerastour #theerastour #erastour #theerastourtaylorswift #erastourtaylorswift #singapore #fypsg #tiktoksg #singaporeconcert #sgconcert #rain #tiktoksingapore ♬ original sound - Mothership

But that didn't stop one chicken rice shop from generously handing out free chicken rice packets to fans who had gathered outside to listen to the concert.

@mothershipsg wow!!!!!! #taylorswift #taylorswiftsingapore #taylorswifttheerastour #chickenrice #taylorswifterastour #taylorswifttok #theerastour #erastour #theerastourtaylorswift #singapore #fypsg #tiktoksg @Nova ♬ original sound - Mothership

The puddles also didn't stop fans in "Cat 100" from singing and dancing along with the music.

@mothershipsg Cat 100 ain't all that bad 🥹 @mothership.nova #taylorswift #singapore #singaporetstheerastour ♬ original sound - Mothership

The concert

During the opening act, singer Sabrina Carpenter added a little twist to her song, "Nonsense".

@mothershipsg 🫣🔞 #sabrinacarpenter #singapore #singaporetstheerastour ♬ original sound - Mothership

In case you couldn’t hear what she sang, she said:

"Told that boy to sit me down on all fours,

told that boy go faster now I’m all sore,

you hit a little different here, Singapore."

Meanwhile, Swift's dancer, Kameron Saunders, continued dropping Singlish phrases during "We are Never Ever Getting Back Together", much to the joy of the crowd.

@mothershipsg did you manage to guess it? 🤭 @mothership.nova #taylorswift #singapore #singaporetstheerastour #singlish ♬ original sound - Mothership

This kind little boy

Oliver Lim originally had tickets for Swift's concert on Mar. 2.

However, while he was walking up the steps of the National Stadium, he encountered two girls who were scammed of their tickets.

Feeling bad for the two girls, Lim told his mother to sell his ticket and his aunt's to them at its original cost.

For his act of selflessness, he was given tickets by Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM) for Swift's concert on Mar. 7.

@mothershipsg the girls must have been Enchanted to meet him 🥹 @mothership.nova #taylorswift #singapore #singaporetstheerastour ♬ original sound - Mothership

Having a singalong while heading out

And despite the end of the concert, the fans were still singing along while on their way out.

@mothershipsg hope everyone goes home safely ✨ @mothership.nova #taylorswift #singapore #singaporetstheerastour #stadiummrt ♬ original sound - Mothership

Lovely.

Top images by Mothership

