Taylor Swift S'pore day 4 in videos

Taylor Swift continued with the fourth of her six shows on Mar. 7.
Here are some of the highlights.
Fans' enthusiasm undampened by rain
It started raining prior to Swift's concert.
But that did not douse the passion of fans who were seen belting out her songs.
They also exchanged friendship bracelets.
Self-professed Swiftie Edwin Tong also made another appearance to give tickets to Swift's concert for SG Cares volunteers.
At one point, it began raining heavily, which sent fans scrambling for cover.
But that didn't stop one chicken rice shop from generously handing out free chicken rice packets to fans who had gathered outside to listen to the concert.
The puddles also didn't stop fans in "Cat 100" from singing and dancing along with the music.
The concert
During the opening act, singer Sabrina Carpenter added a little twist to her song, "Nonsense".
In case you couldn’t hear what she sang, she said:
"Told that boy to sit me down on all fours,
told that boy go faster now I’m all sore,
you hit a little different here, Singapore."
Meanwhile, Swift's dancer, Kameron Saunders, continued dropping Singlish phrases during "We are Never Ever Getting Back Together", much to the joy of the crowd.
This kind little boy
Oliver Lim originally had tickets for Swift's concert on Mar. 2.
However, while he was walking up the steps of the National Stadium, he encountered two girls who were scammed of their tickets.
Feeling bad for the two girls, Lim told his mother to sell his ticket and his aunt's to them at its original cost.
For his act of selflessness, he was given tickets by Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM) for Swift's concert on Mar. 7.
Having a singalong while heading out
And despite the end of the concert, the fans were still singing along while on their way out.
Lovely.
