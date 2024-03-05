Taylor Swift S'pore day 3 in videos

Taylor Swift continued with the third of her six shows in Singapore on Mar. 4.

Here were some highlights:

The crowd

Taylor Sheesh, a Filipino drag queen famously known for impersonating Swift, turned up to greet fans.

Many of whom showed up in their flamboyant best:

Self-professed Swiftie Edwin Tong also made an appearance.

As did the rain:

However, that didn't stop Swifties in Cat 100 singing along to Swift's classics "You Belong with Me" and "Love Story".

The show

Taylor Swift's dancer continued the trend of dropping a Singlish phrase during "We are Never Ever Getting Back Together".

A young girl with black glasses and pigtails became the latest to take home the coveted "22" hat.

Day 3 fans got to hear a surprise mashup of "Foolish One" and "Tell Me Why".

Followed by a mashup of "This Love" and "Call it What You Want":

And others

On the way out, Swifties noticed some male toilets were temporarily converted to female ones:

An impromptu singalong of "Sparks Fly" also broke out among the crowds rushing off in the pouring rain.

Apt.

Top image from AEG's Instagram