Back

Taylor Swift S'pore day 3 in videos

ICYMI.

Daniel Seow | March 05, 2024, 01:26 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Taylor Swift continued with the third of her six shows in Singapore on Mar. 4.

Here were some highlights:

The crowd

Taylor Sheesh, a Filipino drag queen famously known for impersonating Swift, turned up to greet fans.

@mothership.nova slayed #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay #singaporetstheerastour ♬ I bet you think about me - (Taylor’s version)

Many of whom showed up in their flamboyant best:

@mothershipsg 📸 fit check #tiktoksg #taylorswift #taylorsversion #sgnews ♬ original sound - 𓂆

Self-professed Swiftie Edwin Tong also made an appearance.

@mothershipsg 🥹🥹 #sgnews #tiktoksg #taylorswift #taylorsversion ♬ Our Song - 🎧🪩

As did the rain:

@mothershipsg can we get clear skies for the last three shows pls 😭 #tiktoksg #sgnews #taylorswift #inthepouringrain ♬ original sound - Mothership

However, that didn't stop Swifties in Cat 100 singing along to Swift's classics "You Belong with Me" and "Love Story".

@mothershipsg more PASSION 🗣🗯 more ENERGY 🗣🗯 more ENERGY 🗣🗯 #sgnews #tiktok #taylorswift #taylorsversion ♬ original sound - Mothership

The show

Taylor Swift's dancer continued the trend of dropping a Singlish phrase during "We are Never Ever Getting Back Together".

@mothershipsg SIA LA #tiktoksg #taylorswift #taylorsversion #singaporetstheerastour ♬ We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together - Rock Version - Underline the Sky

A young girl with black glasses and pigtails became the latest to take home the coveted "22" hat.

@mothership.nova core memory unlocked 🥹 Powered by StarHub 5G @StarHub #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay #singaporetstheerastour #22 #22hat ♬ 22 sped up - r & m &lt3 ⸆⸉

Day 3 fans got to hear a surprise mashup of "Foolish One" and "Tell Me Why".

@mothership.nova how many more first times will we have in singapore? 🥹 Powered by StarHub 5G @StarHub #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay #singaporetstheerastour ♬ foolish one sped up - @_zemosaudios_

Followed by a mashup of "This Love" and "Call it What You Want":

@mothership.nova how many more first times will we have in singapore? 🥹 Powered by StarHub 5G @StarHub #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay #singaporetstheerastour ♬ foolish one sped up - @_zemosaudios_

And others

On the way out, Swifties noticed some male toilets were temporarily converted to female ones:

@mothershipsg it’s a win for us girlies &lt3 @mothership.nova #tiktoksg #singaporetstheerastour #taylorswift #singaporesportshub #sgnews ♬ the man - taylorauds

An impromptu singalong of "Sparks Fly" also broke out among the crowds rushing off in the pouring rain.

@mothership.nova mood ☔️ #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay #singaporetstheerastour ♬ DROP EVERYTHING NOW - anna

Apt.

Top image from AEG's Instagram

Swifties met with rain while leaving S'pore National Stadium on Taylor Swift day 3

Get home safe, everyone.

March 04, 2024, 11:37 PM

All S'pore HDB households to get S$300 vouchers to buy climate-friendly appliances from Apr. 15, 2024

To buy new energy- and water-efficient appliances.

March 04, 2024, 08:10 PM

Spanish travel vlogger allegedly gang-raped in India, 4 arrested

Her partner was allegedly held with a knife while the men raped her.

March 04, 2024, 07:52 PM

Woman wears barely-there net dress in Phuket Old Town, sparks online debate

Too little, too much?

March 04, 2024, 07:45 PM

Vulnerable people shouldn't be used as political 'pawns': Eric Chua on POFMA relating to West Coast couple who needed help

Pritam said that the Workers’ Party’s approach to politics is not to politicise the circumstances of individuals in need.

March 04, 2024, 07:39 PM

'It doesn't benefit anyone': Founder of M'sian franchise operator calls for Starbucks boycott to stop

He said the franchise in Malaysia is owned by a Malaysian company.

March 04, 2024, 07:24 PM

Minimum qualifying salary of new EP applicants to be raised to S$5,600 from Jan. 1, 2025

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng also talked about the COMPASS system for EP qualification.

March 04, 2024, 06:54 PM

Woman says she was pushed at Taylor Swift S$1,800 VIP concert seat, crowd control to be stepped up

"I just think that if we paid a premium price, these things should be handled better."

March 04, 2024, 06:53 PM

Childcare leave mandated, but not 'eldercare' leave? S'pore govt says 85% of caregivers prefer working from home.

The survey by NTUC said 64 per cent favoured paid leave.

March 04, 2024, 06:41 PM

KFC Zinger meal in S'pore now S$6

Nom.

March 04, 2024, 06:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.