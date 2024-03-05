Taylor Swift S'pore day 3 in videos

Taylor Swift continued with the third of her six shows in Singapore on Mar. 4.
Here were some highlights:
The crowd
Taylor Sheesh, a Filipino drag queen famously known for impersonating Swift, turned up to greet fans.
@mothership.nova slayed #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay #singaporetstheerastour ♬ I bet you think about me - (Taylor’s version)
Many of whom showed up in their flamboyant best:
@mothershipsg 📸 fit check #tiktoksg #taylorswift #taylorsversion #sgnews ♬ original sound - 𓂆
Self-professed Swiftie Edwin Tong also made an appearance.
@mothershipsg 🥹🥹 #sgnews #tiktoksg #taylorswift #taylorsversion ♬ Our Song - 🎧🪩
As did the rain:
@mothershipsg can we get clear skies for the last three shows pls 😭 #tiktoksg #sgnews #taylorswift #inthepouringrain ♬ original sound - Mothership
However, that didn't stop Swifties in Cat 100 singing along to Swift's classics "You Belong with Me" and "Love Story".
@mothershipsg more PASSION 🗣🗯 more ENERGY 🗣🗯 more ENERGY 🗣🗯 #sgnews #tiktok #taylorswift #taylorsversion ♬ original sound - Mothership
The show
Taylor Swift's dancer continued the trend of dropping a Singlish phrase during "We are Never Ever Getting Back Together".
@mothershipsg SIA LA #tiktoksg #taylorswift #taylorsversion #singaporetstheerastour ♬ We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together - Rock Version - Underline the Sky
A young girl with black glasses and pigtails became the latest to take home the coveted "22" hat.
@mothership.nova core memory unlocked 🥹 Powered by StarHub 5G @StarHub #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay #singaporetstheerastour #22 #22hat ♬ 22 sped up - r & m <3 ⸆⸉
Day 3 fans got to hear a surprise mashup of "Foolish One" and "Tell Me Why".
@mothership.nova how many more first times will we have in singapore? 🥹 Powered by StarHub 5G @StarHub #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay #singaporetstheerastour ♬ foolish one sped up - @_zemosaudios_
Followed by a mashup of "This Love" and "Call it What You Want":
@mothership.nova how many more first times will we have in singapore? 🥹 Powered by StarHub 5G @StarHub #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay #singaporetstheerastour ♬ foolish one sped up - @_zemosaudios_
And others
On the way out, Swifties noticed some male toilets were temporarily converted to female ones:
@mothershipsg it’s a win for us girlies <3 @mothership.nova #tiktoksg #singaporetstheerastour #taylorswift #singaporesportshub #sgnews ♬ the man - taylorauds
An impromptu singalong of "Sparks Fly" also broke out among the crowds rushing off in the pouring rain.
@mothership.nova mood ☔️ #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay #singaporetstheerastour ♬ DROP EVERYTHING NOW - anna
Apt.
Top image from AEG's Instagram
