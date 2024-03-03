Back

All the surprise songs Taylor Swift sang in S'pore

Summary.

Lee Wei Lin | March 03, 2024, 11:34 PM

A segment of Taylor Swift's concerts which fans all over the world look forward to is when she sings the surprise songs of the night.

These are tracks that aren't on her existing set list, and are picked at Swift's sole discretion.

Typically, one song is played on the guitar, and the second on the piano.

Here are the surprise songs she has played in Singapore:

Day 1

"Mine" and "Starlight"

@mothership.nova Mine AND starlight??? We’re spoiled Powered by Starhub 5G @StarHub #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay ♬ original sound - Nova

"I Don't Want To Live Forever" and "Dress"

@mothership.nova I dont wanna live foreverrrrr Powered by Starhub 5G @StarHub #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay ♬ original sound - Nova

Day 2

"Long Story Short" (for the very first time!) and "Story Of Us"

@mothership.nova omg she played “Long Story Short” FOR THE FIRST TIME as a surprise song Powered by StarHub 5G @StarHub @#tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay #singaporetstheerastour ♬ long story short sped up - bia (taylor’s version)

"Clean" and "Evermore"

@mothership.nova now we’re wondering what she’s gonna play tmr 😌 #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay ♬ Thank You for Being You - OctaSounds

Because we don't have access to a functional crystal ball at this point of time, we'll only update this article after each day's show.

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin

