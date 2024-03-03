All the surprise songs Taylor Swift sang in S'pore

A segment of Taylor Swift's concerts which fans all over the world look forward to is when she sings the surprise songs of the night.

These are tracks that aren't on her existing set list, and are picked at Swift's sole discretion.

Typically, one song is played on the guitar, and the second on the piano.

Here are the surprise songs she has played in Singapore:

Day 1

"Mine" and "Starlight"

"I Don't Want To Live Forever" and "Dress"

Day 2

"Long Story Short" (for the very first time!) and "Story Of Us"

"Clean" and "Evermore"

Because we don't have access to a functional crystal ball at this point of time, we'll only update this article after each day's show.

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin