Taylor Swift S'pore day 6 in videos

Taylor Swift held her sixth and final show in Singapore on Mar. 9.

Here are some of the highlights:

Cat 100 was very crowded

Areas outside the National Stadium were especially crowded with people gathering for the last chance to hear Swift live.

Swifties were seen on their picnic mats singing and waving their hands, with some forming a circle and waving their hands in unison to her hits.

Sabrina Carpenter's "Nonsense" outro

Opening act Sabrina Carpenter gave fans the last "Nonsense" outro that summed up all her performances in Singapore.

"Fell in love with you, I think I'm done for. Came five times but I think I need one more. You're the greatest night I've had, Singapore."

Travis Kelce watched the show (again)

Swift's boyfriend was spotted for the second night in a row and was a very supportive boyfriend.

He also exchanged friendship bracelets with a lucky Swiftie.

"22" hat was given to a very excited girl

Swift's concert wouldn't be complete without her giving away the coveted "22" hat to a lucky fan.

Here's a clip of the last recipient in Singapore:

"Hannor, abuden?"

Swift's dancer, Kameron Saunders, also slayed every night with his Singlish phrases during her song, "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together".

For the last show, he responded with "hannor, abuden?" to Swift saying: "This is exhausting. You know what, we are never getting back together."

Top photos by Fasiha Nazren & Mothership