Taiwan Night Markets at Cineleisure closing after March 31, 2024

It opened in July 2023.

Belmont Lay | March 31, 2024, 12:07 PM

The eight-month-old Taiwan Night Markets at the basement of Cineleisure is closing down after March 31, 2024.

News of the demise of the current iteration of the food concept was reported by Shin Min Daily News, which added that any future plans are still up in the air.

Taiwan Night Markets is operated by Fei Siong Group, which will provide an official announcement.

By Ilyda Chua

Few stalls left operating

Only about three to four food stalls, including the one selling braised pork rice, were operating when a Shin Min reporter paid a visit on March 30.

The number of stalls have dwindled since the establishment opened in July 2023, according to checks by Mothership on March 28.

By Ilyda Chua

A sign on the wall read: "Taiwan street food upgrading, coming soon!"

By Ilyda Chua

"Stall on upgrading," another sign at a vacant stall read, adding, "New branded" and "Coming Soon".

Decline in customers

A Fei Siong Group spokesperson told Shin Min that there was a gradual decline in the number of customers and that the stalls have closed one by one since the beginning of the year.

The fall in the number of patrons occurred after peaking at the year-end period.

The spokesperson added that the original purpose of opening the night market concept was to bring the original flavours of Taiwanese food to Singapore, and many ingredients were imported from Taiwan, which resulted in the prices being higher.

However, the higher costs have deterred customers, as reviews online pointed out the more expensive prices.

As to whether another iteration of the Taiwan Night Markets will be launched, Fei Siong Group did not provide details and said it was under discussion.

All photos by Ilyda Chua

