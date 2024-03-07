Swiss man kicks Thai woman sitting near his beach villa, gets visa revoked

A Swiss businessman had his visa revoked by Thailand's Immigration Bureau after allegedly kicking a Thai woman for sitting on the steps near his beach villa in Phuket, Bangkok Post reported.

The behaviour of Urs "David" Fehr, 45, was considered a threat to social peace, deputy spokesperson of the Immigration Bureau Pol Col Parinya Klinkaysorn said.

What happened

The incident occurred around 7:30pm on Feb. 24, 2024 along Yamu Beach in Thalang district, Phuket.

Thandao Chandam, a 26-year-old doctor, told police that she and her friend were walking along the beach after dinner and decided to take a break and sit on the steps leading to David's seaside villa, Bangkok Post reported.

The doctor and her friends thought that they were sitting on public property.

Suddenly, Thandao felt her whole body being "shaken by force".

The doctor found out that she had been kicked in the back by a foreign man of huge stature.

"His face was red. He was sweating, filming a video with a mobile phone and using multiple swear words," Thandao said, as quoted by Bangkok Post.

She added that David's wife, who is Thai, appeared and claimed she said she could "shoot Thandao and her friend dead" without being found guilty as her son is a "powerful police officer".

Lodged complaint

Thandao lodged a complaint with the police against David for assault.

The 45-year-old Swiss man however denied that he had intentionally kicked Thandao, insisting that it was an accident.

Meanwhile, a video of David allegedly kicking Thandao had circulated on social media, sparking public outrage.

Accepted responsibility, shared perspective of incident

Amidst wide coverage of the incident, David and his wife told officials that they accepted responsibility for the incident that took place at their villa on Feb. 24, Bangkok Post reported.

Khanuengnit, David's wife, also shared her perspective of the incident.

Earlier on the day of the incident, Khanuengnit was swimming in the seaside villa when some Chinese tourists entered, causing her to panic as her husband was not present.

Later at night, David thought the same group of intruders had returned when he saw two women sitting on the steps of the villa.

David grabbed his phone and approached them to take a video but slipped on the steps, according to his wife.

Khanuengnit added that her husband went to the doctor to treat his wounds because of the slip.

David apologised for the incident and maintained that he had no intention to harm Thandao and had mistaken her and her friend for the intruders from earlier.

He also said he wanted to see Thandao to apologise in person.

Widespread outrage

The incident caused nationwide outrage.

About 500 locals and activists on Mar. 3 gathered on Yamu Beach to protest against David and demand his expulsion from Phuket, Bangkok Post reported.

One protester said that the protest was also to demand the return of Yamu Beach to the general public.

"In the past people could walk along the beach. After foreign developers arrived and there are housing estates, access is restricted," said 58-year-old Somboon Sampaorat.

Another protester also shared the sentiment, saying "too many areas are being occupied by foreigners".

Demolish steps

Meanwhile, the Thalang district chief checked the title deed to the villa and found that the steps to the villa were outside the property line and on public land.

This means that Thandao was not trespassing on private property.

David and his wife were also ordered to demolish the steps.

PM weighs in

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also weighed in on the issue, instructing the police and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to step up measures to ensure foreigners comply with the laws.

He also instructed the Phuket provincial police commander to set up a committee to investigate the allegations circulating on social media that some police officers in Phuket may have received money from foreigners or foreign gangs, Khaosod English reported.

This may be related to Khanuengnit's claim that she "knew someone" in the police force that could supposedly allow her to escape consequences.

Visa revoked

On Mar. 7, the Immigration Bureau revoked David's visa, saying he was a threat to society.

David will be taken into custody by Immigration Police, but could still be released to contest his physical assault charges, according to Khaosod English.

Top image via @Muzamilbhatti02/Twitter.