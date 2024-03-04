McDonald's launches new Sweet Paprika Chicken Burger, Sweet Paprika Chicken McCrispy returns for limited time

Have you got fried chicken cravings?

McDonald's Singapore is bringing back Sweet Paprika Chicken McCrispy for a limited period starting Mar. 7.

In addition, McDonald's is also launching a new Sweet Paprika Chicken Burger.

The chicken thigh will be sandwiched between two buns, lettuce and creamy cajun mayonnaise.

The Sweet Paprika Chicken Burger Extra Value Meal starts at S$8.70.

The two-piece Sweet Paprika Chicken McCrispy Extra Value Meal starts at S$9.05.

Pi Day special

To celebrate Pi Day, which falls on Mar. 14 (3/14), McDonald's will also be having a special promotion from Mar. 12 to 14 for Pi Day.

The classic Apple Pie from McDonald's will be available for just S$1 at all McDonald's restaurants and via McDelivery.

Top photo via Canva & McDonald's Singapore