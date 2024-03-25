Back

Chinese dessert chain at KINEX Mall, has soy milk hotpot & pretty shaved ice

Adorable is an understatement.

Celeste Ng | March 25, 2024, 11:51 AM

If you're on the look out for a new dessert place to frequent, this might just be it.

Summer Bliss, also known as Jing Ze Bing Tian, is a dessert chain from Chengdu, China.

The chain is renowned for its cute shaved ice desserts, which come in various flavours and colours.

Its first outlet on our shores is tucked away in KINEX Mall, donning a minimalistic woody interior with small tables and bar seats: enough to accommodate just about 20 diners.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Here's what we tried during our visit:

Purple Taro Bliss Snow Ice (S$15.90)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

This purple dessert consisted of taro-infused shaved ice, with layers of popping pearls, soya beancurd and grass jelly in between.

Milk and white pearls were also separately provided in pastel saucers, for customers to add to their dessert.

Rainbow Bear Bliss Cup (S$11.90)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

This dessert is served in a disposable plastic cup, meant for customers to indulge in while on the go.

It comprises mango-infused shaved ice, grass jelly, pearls and mango cubes.

Soy Pot Bliss (S$19.90)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

This was perhaps the most interesting out of all we tried at Summer Bliss.

Served in a mini hotpot set-up, this dessert has a soy milk base and cream cheese mousse.

It comes with a variety of toppings like peach gum jelly, mochi and white pearls..

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Summer Bliss
📍: Kinex, 11 Tanjong Katong Road, 01-K1, S437157
⏰: Daily, 10:30am to 9:30pm
🍴: Purple Taro Bliss S$15.90
Rainbow Bear Bliss Cup S$11.90
Soy Pot Bliss S$19.90

Summer Bliss

Kinex, 11 Tanjong Katong Road, #01-K1, Singapore 437157

Opening hours: 10:30am to 9:30pm, daily

This meal was paid for by Mothership.

Top photos by Celeste Ng. 

