Police nab S'porean woman, 29, who allegedly cheated Swifties of over S$24,000 in concert ticket scams

A 29-year-old woman who is believed to have swindled Carousell users of more than S$24,000 from Taylor Swift's concert ticket scams has been arrested.

Foo Mei Qi, a Singaporean, was charged in court on Mar. 12, 2024, for cheating a Taylor Swift fan into paying S$350 for tickets to the pop star's concert in Singapore, reported CNA.

Foo currently faces a single charge of cheating.

Victims reported to police

According to CNA, court documents state that Foo allegedly tricked another woman into transferring S$350 via PayNow on Sep. 13, 2023, for tickets to the first night of Swift's tour in Singapore.

Swift performed on six nights in Singapore from Mar. 2 to 4 and Mar. 7 to 9.

It is believed that Foo executed similar scams in the period that Swift was in Singapore, swindling a total of S$24,000 from Carousell users.

Between Mar. 3 and Mar. 7, the police received several reports from victims who were allegedly cheated by a Carousell seller.

The seller did not transfer the concert tickets to the buyers after receiving payment and later became uncontactable.

After investigations, the police established the seller's identity and arrested Foo on Mar. 11, 2024.

Investigations ongoing

Foo was ordered by a judge to be remanded at Woodlands Police Division for investigations on Mar. 12.

Her next court date is scheduled on Mar. 19, 2024.

If found guilty of cheating, she can be fined or jailed for up to 10 years.

At least S$213,000 lost to Swift concert ticket scams

In an advisory posted on Mar. 1, the police said that at least 334 victims fell prey to Swift concert ticket scams in January and February 2024. Their losses amounted to at least S$213,000 .

To tackle the rise in scams, Carousell also adopted a "one-off approach" to suspend the sale of Swift’s Eras Tour tickets from Feb. 23 to Mar. 9.

Carousell's Chief of Staff Su Lin Tan noted then that the two weeks leading up to the shows were "prime" moments for scammers taking advantage of last-minute panic buyers.

Several fans took to social media to share their experience of getting scammed. Some only realised at the show itself that they were holding dud tickets after they were denied entry into the National Stadium or escorted out from their seats.

