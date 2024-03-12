Back

Police nab S'porean woman, 29, who allegedly cheated Swifties of over S$24,000 in concert ticket scams

She has been charged with cheating one fan of S$350.

Khine Zin Htet | March 12, 2024, 04:46 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 29-year-old woman who is believed to have swindled Carousell users of more than S$24,000 from Taylor Swift's concert ticket scams has been arrested.

Foo Mei Qi, a Singaporean, was charged in court on Mar. 12, 2024, for cheating a Taylor Swift fan into paying S$350 for tickets to the pop star's concert in Singapore, reported CNA.

Foo currently faces a single charge of cheating.

Victims reported to police

According to CNA, court documents state that Foo allegedly tricked another woman into transferring S$350 via PayNow on Sep. 13, 2023, for tickets to the first night of Swift's tour in Singapore.

Swift performed on six nights in Singapore from Mar. 2 to 4 and Mar. 7 to 9.

It is believed that Foo executed similar scams in the period that Swift was in Singapore, swindling a total of S$24,000 from Carousell users.

Between Mar. 3 and Mar. 7, the police received several reports from victims who were allegedly cheated by a Carousell seller.

The seller did not transfer the concert tickets to the buyers after receiving payment and later became uncontactable.

Photo from Singapore Police Force

After investigations, the police established the seller's identity and arrested Foo on Mar. 11, 2024.

Investigations ongoing

Foo was ordered by a judge to be remanded at Woodlands Police Division for investigations on Mar. 12.

Her next court date is scheduled on Mar. 19, 2024.

If found guilty of cheating, she can be fined or jailed for up to 10 years.

At least S$213,000 lost to Swift concert ticket scams

In an advisory posted on Mar. 1, the police said that at least 334 victims fell prey to Swift concert ticket scams in January and February 2024. Their losses amounted to at least S$213,000 .

To tackle the rise in scams, Carousell also adopted a "one-off approach" to suspend the sale of Swift’s Eras Tour tickets from Feb. 23 to Mar. 9.

Carousell's Chief of Staff Su Lin Tan noted then that the two weeks leading up to the shows were "prime" moments for scammers taking advantage of last-minute panic buyers.

Several fans took to social media to share their experience of getting scammed. Some only realised at the show itself that they were holding dud tickets after they were denied entry into the National Stadium or escorted out from their seats.

Top photos by taylorswift/Instagram and Singapore Police Force

Comment: S'pore's foreign policy focused on S'pore's needs and interests

It's in Singapore's interest to defend the right to self-defense, but also to insist on adherence to international humanitarian law.

March 13, 2024, 12:35 AM

Body of missing S'porean man, 28, found days after car plunged 45m into Penang ravine

He was believed to have been flung out of the car.

March 12, 2024, 09:01 PM

Boeing whistleblower who raised safety concerns found dead from 'self-inflicted' wound

He was known for raising concerns about the company's production quality standards.

March 12, 2024, 07:21 PM

S'porean man returns to serve NS after spending childhood & teen years overseas

He said he had been taught "a good man should be a soldier" since young by his parents.

March 12, 2024, 06:59 PM

Thai election commission to ask court to disband Move Forward Party over royal defamation law

The move follows a recent court ruling that MFP's pledge to amend the law is a violation and equivalent to an attempt to topple the Thai monarchy.

March 12, 2024, 06:13 PM

S’porean gave up assistant vice-president position in bank to care for wife & child, now finds joy as MOE Kindergarten teacher

Being a preschool teacher is a calling. “The responsibility to nurture and care for our young children is huge.”

March 12, 2024, 05:46 PM

50 injured after plane flying from Australia to New Zealand freefalls mid-flight

People were stuck to the ceiling when the plane apparently went into freefall.

March 12, 2024, 04:21 PM

S'pore start-up's bean-free coffee uses day-old Gardenia bread, Mr Bean soybean pulp & spent barley

Would you prefer this?

March 12, 2024, 03:34 PM

Michelle Yeoh responds after Emma Stone supposedly 'bypassed' her on stage at Oscars 2024

No bad blood here.

March 12, 2024, 02:57 PM

Cars clearing S'pore land checkpoints can use QR codes instead of passports from Mar. 19, 2024

For faster and more convenient immigration clearance.

March 12, 2024, 02:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.