S'pore-Johor bus driver, 45, jailed 3 weeks for running over legs of woman, 74, at Woodlands Checkpoint

After his release, he will also be banned from driving in Singapore for two years.

Amber Tay | March 15, 2024, 09:47 PM

A Singapore-Johor bus driver who ran over the legs of an elderly woman at Woodlands Checkpoint was sentenced to three weeks in jail and banned from driving for two years on Mar. 15, 2024.

The accident happened at Woodlands Checkpoint on Jun. 24, 2019.

The woman, then 74 years old, fell over after the bus driver failed to check whether the last passenger had alighted safely at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

The rear tyre of the bus then ran over both her legs, crushing them in multiple places.

The woman's legs had to be amputated above the knee due to the accident.

Gunaselan R Subramaniam, a 45-year-old Malaysian employed by Singapore-Johor Express, was convicted on Mar. 8, 2024, for causing grievous hurt by a negligent act.

What happened

Singapore-Johor Express is a company that provides transport between Singapore and Malaysia.

Gunaselan's bus had stopped at the departure concourse of Woodlands Checkpoint at about 10:45am on Jun. 24, 2019, where several passengers on board alighted.

The victim was the last passenger to alight.

She had testified that she had been standing on the steps near the vehicle's rear exit when she felt it moving.

Gunaselan drove off before she alighted, causing her to fall out of the bus.

The rear tyre of the bus ran over both her legs, and she was rushed to the hospital.

Her injuries consisted of a mangled right lower limb, multiple fractures, as well as injuries in her groin area and left lower limb.

Gunaselan admitted previously in court that he felt he ran over a bump after driving a short distance.

Witnesses testified in his trial that he was speaking on the phone when the accident occurred.

Banned from driving

According to CNA and  The Straits Times, Gunaselan was also banned from driving all classes of vehicles in Singapore for two years from his date of release.

An offender who has caused grievous hurt by a negligent act endangering personal safety can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Top image via Google Maps.

