S'porean man, 49, rescued from car in Kota Tinggi river

A 49-year-old man was rescued from a Singapore-registered car in a river at Kota Tinggi, Johor, Malaysia, on Mar. 15, 2024.

The man, reportedly a Singaporean, was trapped in the Toyota Alphard after it plunged into the river.

Trapped for a long time

Malaysian media outlets China Press and Oriental Daily reported that the man was rescued at around 4pm on Mar. 15, 2024.

The man purportedly lost control of his vehicle as it plunged into the river.

Lim was reported to be trapped in his seat, unable to move, and subsequently lost consciousness.

Malaysian rescuers arrived at the scene after they were alerted by members of the public.

They had to use tools to extricate Lim from the vehicle, and the rescue operation took more than 1.5 hours.

The rescue operation's in-charge told local media outlets that Lim lost consciousness as he was trapped for a long time and that he was found almost submerged in his seat by the time rescuers arrived.

Lim was subsequently conveyed to Kota Tinggi Hospital for treatment.

Man unconscious in hospital

According to China Press, a spokesperson from the local police department said the man was still unconscious in the hospital as his heart was damaged.

The spokesperson said preliminary investigations show that the man is a tour guide from Singapore and was heading towards Johor Bahru.

China Press reported the man's name as Christopher Lim.

The police spokesperson said that the case is still under investigation.

Top image from Oriental Daily and China Press