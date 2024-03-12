Back

S'porean man, 60, killed in tour van & lorry collision in Sabah, M'sia

Two other Singaporeans, aged 67 and 71, were seriously injured.

Belmont Lay | March 12, 2024, 10:46 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Singaporean man, 60 and a Vietnamese, 40, were killed in a collision between a tour van and a lorry in Malaysia on Monday afternoon, March 11.

The accident, in Semporna in the Malaysian state of Sabah, left two other Singaporeans, aged 67 and 71, and the Malaysian tour van driver, 42, seriously injured.

Both the deceased were tourists.

via Balai Bomba Dan Penyelamat Semporna, Sabah Facebook

via Balai Bomba Dan Penyelamat Semporna, Sabah Facebook

They were confirmed dead at the scene by a medical officer from the Ministry of Health, Semporna Fire and Rescue Station, Bernama reported.

Three others were seriously injured.

Two other Singaporeans, an 11-year-old girl and a 58-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.

All injured victims were sent to hospital for further treatment, it was also reported.

What happened

The tour van reportedly collided with a lorry before it skidded and crashed to the roadside.

The 25-year-old lorry driver escaped unhurt.

The fire station was alerted of the incident at 4:03pm.

Five officers and firemen, using two machines, rushed to the scene 20km away.

The operation ended at 5:32pm.

Top photo via Balai Bomba Dan Penyelamat Semporna, Sabah Facebook

China to appoint new ambassador to S'pore

Cao Zhongming is a 35 year veteran of China's MFA.

March 12, 2024, 10:13 AM

Madonna scolds fan for sitting down at concert, turns out it's a person in wheelchair

She asked: "What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you getting sitting down?"

March 12, 2024, 09:59 AM

S'porean couple allegedly made to give S$142 to JB officers who led them to empty lorry lane at M'sia checkpoint towards Woodlands

They were asked to pay RM600 (S$170) at first.

March 11, 2024, 07:54 PM

Cyclist & driver rush across Punggol zebra crossing, collide

There's no need to rush into things.

March 11, 2024, 06:58 PM

M'sian who lived in S'pore for 10 years says cost of living cheaper than in M'sia

Living in Singapore is also more comfortable, she added.

March 11, 2024, 06:58 PM

'Exaggerated reports': S'porean actor Aliff Aziz on news of religious authorities arresting him with M'sian actress in KL

The actress, Ruhainies, also posted on the incident. Both said they would explain more at a later date.

March 11, 2024, 06:46 PM

This S’porean has a mission to simplify GenAI at CPF, helping her colleagues to adopt it for work

Byte-sized learning.

March 11, 2024, 06:30 PM

Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy & the Heron' wins Oscar for best animated feature film at 96th Academy Awards

The film rivalled Disney's "Elemental" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse".

March 11, 2024, 05:43 PM

New multisensory walkway with light shows at Sentosa opens from Mar. 14, 2024

Instagram-worthy spots all around.

March 11, 2024, 05:14 PM

Meet & Greet Po from Kung Fu Panda & participate in quest to be Next Dragon Warrior at VivoCity till Apr. 7, 2024

Train to become the next dragon warrior at VivoCity.

March 11, 2024, 05:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.