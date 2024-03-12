S'porean man, 60, killed in tour van & lorry collision in Sabah, M'sia

A Singaporean man, 60 and a Vietnamese, 40, were killed in a collision between a tour van and a lorry in Malaysia on Monday afternoon, March 11.

The accident, in Semporna in the Malaysian state of Sabah, left two other Singaporeans, aged 67 and 71, and the Malaysian tour van driver, 42, seriously injured.

Both the deceased were tourists.

They were confirmed dead at the scene by a medical officer from the Ministry of Health, Semporna Fire and Rescue Station, Bernama reported.

Three others were seriously injured.

Two other Singaporeans, an 11-year-old girl and a 58-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.

All injured victims were sent to hospital for further treatment, it was also reported.

What happened

The tour van reportedly collided with a lorry before it skidded and crashed to the roadside.

The 25-year-old lorry driver escaped unhurt.

The fire station was alerted of the incident at 4:03pm.

Five officers and firemen, using two machines, rushed to the scene 20km away.

The operation ended at 5:32pm.

Top photo via Balai Bomba Dan Penyelamat Semporna, Sabah Facebook