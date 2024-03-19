I'm a S’porean who’s almost 40 & I want to know what those in their 20s are thinking

A sure sign that you are getting older is when you start thinking that younger people are weird.

As I approach 40, I increasingly hear strange lingo around me at work (e.g. sending, slaps, snatched) and witness newfangled trends pulled off by younger colleagues, which I had never before encountered in my life (i.e. quiet quitting, chaotic working).

These lingos and trends are the purview of "young people" in their 20s, who are still schooling or entering the workforce in droves for the very first time after the health-threatening and soul-sapping Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to young people to find out more

To understand if young people these days are indeed strange or if I am the one who is getting on with age and becoming ossified in my views, I decided to speak to a group of younger Singaporeans to pick their brains about work and life.

Because why not hear the young ones out instead of judging them from a distance?

Here are four things I distilled from what Chai Ru, 21, an undergraduate at a local public university, as well as Alice Yeap, 28, who is a human resource professional working at a multinational corporation told me.

1. Sense of fulfilment at work a must

“Of course money is important, but it shouldn’t be your only incentive,” Chai explained coolly about what she wants when she gets out of university and into her first job.

This was not the first time I heard a youngling say this either in passing or during a job interview, where I had the chance to speak to many youths of Chai’s age or younger.

When I asked her to elaborate if this was just youthful ignorance talking, she explained: “Personally, a good job is one that offers opportunities for you to pursue what you want to prioritise in life.”

She added: “A good job should be a balance between what you are good at, and give you room to grow, salary-wise and skill-wise.”

How times have changed.

In my time, it was the employees who had to bend over backwards to fit the requirements of the job scope.

Back then, school leavers were graduating in droves and it was an employers’ market.

But I am told that these days, employers increasingly need to hold up their end of the bargain.

They not only need to hire the right people, but give their staff the space, training, and resources to be the very best versions of themselves – as people and employees.

It is no wonder that the “ quiet quitting ” phenomenon has become a thing of late.

It means that employees put in the minimum amount of effort to keep their jobs, but don't go the extra mile for their employer.

One youth I spoke to said that if the job is not what it was advertised to be after they started working, they would not be the person they advertised themselves to be.

Brutal tit-for-tat, I thought.

Yeap added: “At work, it would definitely be having a good combination of financial security, supportive work environment, and a clear sense of purpose.”

“Purpose,” I mentally noted down.

Chai, on the other hand, takes it differently.

As someone who admits to being driven by more than just security, support, and purpose, her coping mechanism is in knowing she has an exit route – and calling it quits on her own terms.

She said: “As a person who gets easily distracted, quiet quitting offers me a sense of motivation to do work at my own pace,”

Chai is not the only one.

Another youth, who is 25, elaborated: “It is hard to be in a job that is mundane or not fulfilling, given the opportunities out there, accessible at your fingertips.”

“If you don’t try to find it, it is on you. And why suffer for a job you don’t like?”

2. There is ultimately a job or career out there for them



No one above the age of 35 bats an eye when they are introduced by their name, age, and then their occupation.

Because for as long as anyone who is around my age can remember, you are essentially your job.

Your work defines you.

This is how the media still introduces and identifies people.

In the not too distant past, people put in long hours and worked hard with the sole purpose of climbing the corporate ladder and building up their careers, even though they did not particularly enjoy it.

It was what they thought they had to do – stick to the routine and make it to the finish line.

But not anymore these days.

It is apparent that young people want to contribute to the economy, be gainfully employed, do what they are good at, but not have paid work mandate who they are, and more importantly, get in the way of them living their best lives.

While those in the older generation might stay on in a job they do not particularly like or feel for because job-hopping is seen as a sign of weakness, being flakey and flighty, or some combination of both, youths these days are quite the opposite.

They are more likely to feel that there are other better jobs in the market and they must have them or they are shortchanging themselves.

And they want it now.

This has led to rage applying , a trend where employees apply to as many jobs as possible because they cannot wait to move on, and as a possible reaction to burnout, boredom, or annoyance with their current job.

The ability to send CVs on a digital whim has definitely aided this process and brought it to industrial proportions.

One youth I spoke to said she had sent out 50 applications or more while working at her current job.

She has been intending to quit since two months ago – when she just completed her second month.

The reason for quitting?

“Sian lor,” she explained, using the colloquial term for “ennui”, or feeling bored.

It is clear that these days, it is about finding out what you want, trying new things, and being open to new experiences, and more importantly, to not lose out in the next great job experience.

Wanting to try something else and try something better, is a great motivator it seems.

Without even knowing exactly what she wants to do yet, Chai said she already knows where she wants her job to take her: “I feel that since I’m young, I would like to work abroad for a while before settling down.”

3. Not shortchanging themselves

While all this sounds like a formless, nebulous mess and a riot of ideas, it is far from the reality.

While young people cannot tell you what they want sometimes, they can tell you what they don’t want: Chaotic working .

This is defined as being unstructured, unpredictable and lacking in defined procedures, leaving employees confused, stressed out and less productive as a result.

Working in a chaotic manner might be brought on by issues with management, a lack of resources or quick organisational changes.

While a workplace is not as routine as a prison or a child care centre, employees, especially those who are in their first jobs, expect predictability, clear instructions, and a smidgen of a system that they can rely on.

And these all lead to a sense of fulfilment for young workers, which can facilitate their desired achievements in the long run.

Otherwise, ill-defined methods of carrying out instructions only lead to expending precious energy at troubleshooting and feeling lost.

Suffering from the whiplash effect at work is also increasingly common for some, as more than three youths reported to me experiencing this in the past three months.

Therefore, well-defined procedures, systems and structures that take time to build up should be in place to allow companies to function, even though people come and go.

Yeap, who is more experienced in the working world, advised: “One tip I would suggest is to use peer review sites like Glassdoor which can be helpful in understanding the culture of the company before jumping in.”

Useful.

4. Expand one’s experience and repertoire of skills

Like many of Chai’s age, it is apparent that young people do not just want to show up, get paid and go home.

They want to grow as they work.

A dead-end job, as a lot of the youths told me, is one where they just do the same thing over and over again without learning more skill sets that they can potentially transfer to another task or put to better use at another role inside the organisation – or outside of it.

This has led to “ career cushioning ”, which is defined as the process of creating job security, either by securing more stable jobs elsewhere, or figuring out how your current skills, talents, professional values and interests can translate to potential career paths in the absence of present opportunities.

This is what I have come to learn as a “seeker’s mentality”.

This is a state where stasis is considered harmful, and being in a constant flux to improve and taking note of one’s abilities and skills to improve is the preferred norm.

Young people told me this helps make them more skilled and adaptable for the future.

It is a form of insurance and future-proofing.

This sentiment mirrors the latest finding in Youth Study on Transitions and Evolving Pathways in Singapore (Youth STEPS), a longitudinal study by the National Youth Council (NYC) and Institute of Policy Studies that tracks youths’ transitions into work and adulthood.

The finding showed that some 69 per cent of youths signalled that they have plans to upskill or re-skill in the next five years.

Imagine running an organisation that cannot keep up with these sorts of employees.

And now imagine an organisation that does.

One youth said: “Companies need to do more to absorb the hungriest and most driven.”

“Employers need to keep up."

This sense of applying themselves is not just a selfish idea.

For someone like Yeap, who is in human resource, she is working with her employer to build an environment for the employees to thrive.

She said: “I think I am responsible for the well-being of many others in my organisation, such is the nature of my role.”

“I know how much I value a positive work environment, so I definitely feel myself making that difference.”

And this sense of knowing and applying themselves is not new.

The latest findings from the National Youth Survey by the NYC found that youths believed having a good understanding of personal strengths and skills (98 per cent), understanding what is required for future jobs (95 per cent), and having more on-the-job experiences (92 per cent) were most critical to be prepared for the future economy.

Conclusion: Young people are more than okay

It is, therefore, clear to me that youths these days have their priorities straight.

It is not that they are restless and goalless, but rather, they have to navigate a fast-paced, information-saturated world that has changed quickly, and one that does not have signposts to point them in the right direction.

And one that is without guarantees, judging by how they have spent more than three years feeling isolated and detached because of the sudden onset of a global health crisis.

The sense of optimism, a youthful trait if there ever was one, was prevalent though.

This sense was reflected in surveys.

NYC’s National Youth Survey also found that more than half of the youths remained confident that they are prepared for the future, while over two in five continued to see sufficient opportunities to achieve their aspirations and have a good career in Singapore.

However, it was also reflected in my conversations with them that the feeling of being found obsolete is a real fear.

This stemmed from anecdotes they have heard of redundancies in the workforce, and the role technology plays in accelerating it.

But having the feeling of being equipped to perform their jobs well in the first place helps them a lot.

Youth STEPS findings also showed that seven in 10 young job-seekers reported experiencing some form of stress and anxiety because of their job search, and more than four in 10 indicated the lack of connections as their top challenge.

However, it is not all doom and gloom in this department.

Youth STEPS also found that not only did youths perceive greater employability over the years, almost seven in 10 young workers indicated satisfaction with their jobs and found their work to be a positive challenge.

Help is at hand.

Platforms such as on my way by the NYC help youths figure out their education and career pathways, and offer taster programmes for micro experiences from different job roles.

The NYC also works closely with Mentoring SG to support youth development and school-to-work transitions through mentoring, and empower them to realise their aspirations.

This sponsored article was brought to you by the National Youth Council, who made conversing with young people not so scary an experience and showed me research that corroborated my findings.

