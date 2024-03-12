Back

S'porean man returns to serve NS after spending childhood & teen years overseas

He said he had been taught "a good man should be a soldier" since young by his parents.

Amber Tay | March 12, 2024, 06:59 PM

More than 10 years of a 20-year-old's life were spent overseas, but he chose to return to Singapore for National Service (NS).

At the Officer Cadet Commissioning Parade, held on Mar. 9, 2024, Wescott Lee received the rank of Second Lieutenant as well as the Sword of Merit — an award given to the top 10 per cent of cadets.

"I have the privilege of coming back, reconnecting with my roots and my extended family, also to meet new people and develop myself," said Lee in an interview with Pioneer.

Lee also told Lianhe Zaobao he had been taught that "a good man should be a soldier" since young by his parents.

Parents prepared him for NS

Lee moved to Canada with his parents in 2008, then moved to New Zealand in 2017.

He returned to Singapore in December 2022 and enlisted in March 2023.

He said his parents had prepared him for NS growing up.

In 2015, on a previous visit to Singapore to attend his sister's wedding, his mother had him watch "Ah Boys to Men" movies on the in-flight entertainment system.

According to Lee's mother, he was enthusiastic about joining the army after watching the movies.

"I know it's compulsory for Singaporean males to serve, but I viewed it as an opportunity to serve the country I was born in," said Lee.

Lee said the training in the past nine months taught him soft skills, including being able to accept criticism and having strong mental fortitude.

He plans to return to New Zealand after NS to attend the University of Otago's School of Medicine, though he hasn't ruled out returning to Singapore to work in the future.

211 cadets commissioned

The parade marked the completion of 38 weeks of rigorous training at the Officer Cadet School, according to a news release by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

A total of 211 cadets, comprising 124 from the Singapore Army, 23 from the Republic of Singapore Navy and 64 from the Republic of Singapore Air Force, were commissioned as officers of the Singapore Armed Forces.

Top image via Pioneer and MINDEF.

