Sims Ave alleged hit-and-run: Man, 21, charged with driving without licence

He was also charged with driving someone else's car without consent among a litany of other charges.

Belmont Lay | March 25, 2024, 07:33 PM

A 21-year-old man, Zachary Chin Jia Le, has been charged for his role in an alleged hit-and-run after he apparently hit two people along Sims Avenue in Geylang with a car and fled the scene.

He was slapped with seven charges in total.

The charges alleged that Chin was driving someone else's car without consent and he did not have a licence, CNA reported.

The charge sheets also stated that he had past convictions in June 2022 for driving without a valid licence and driving without due care and attention.

The collision occurred around 11:40pm on Saturday along Sims Avenue, towards Sims Avenue East.

The impact resulted in a pair of pedestrians being flung into the air and caused them grievous hurt, according to charge sheets.

The victims, a 51-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, were taken to hospital and were warded for treatment.

Other charges Chin is facing include failing to keep a proper lookout while driving, driving a car without a licence or insurance, failing to stop after a traffic accident and driving off with another person's car.

The traffic police identified Chin through police cameras and video footage from a witness and arrested him on Sunday.

In court, there was no indication if Chin would plead guilty.

The case was adjourned to April.

Rental car

According to Shin Min Daily News, the car involved in the alleged hit-and-run is a rental vehicle from OZ Car Rental.

The person in charge of the car rental company was contacted by the police at midnight following the accident.

The renter's contact details were handed to the police.

It was reported that the car was found abandoned in Geylang.

Shin Min also reported that the car was rented out in December 2023, and the lease was due to expire on Friday, a day before the alleged hit-and-run.

It was reported that it is not known if the person who rented the car and the driver are the same person.

For driving without a valid licence, he could be jailed for up to four years, fined up to S$10,000, or both for this offence as a repeat offender.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News & SG Road Vigilante

