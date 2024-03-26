Seoul Garden S'pore has S$13.90++ ready-to-eat buffet at Jurong Point & Clementi Mall outlets

Popular Korean barbecue chain Seoul Garden now has ready-to-eat buffets at their outlets in the West.

Exclusive to its Clementi Mall and Jurong Point outlets, the buffet offers up to 27 items including such as ice cream waffles, and fish and chips.

The buffet is available from 2pm to 5pm daily, with a dining time of 60 minutes.

From S$12.90++/pax

For customers dining in groups of four and above, the buffet will be available at S$12.90++ per pax.

For groups of three or less, the buffet is priced at S$13.90++ per pax.

Top photos by Seoul Garden.