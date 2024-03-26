Scoot to offer more flights to Tokyo & Seoul via Taipei from Apr. 1

Low-cost carrier Scoot will be offering six additional flights between Singapore and Northeast Asia, with all routes transiting in Taipei from Apr. 1, Taipei Times reported, citing a Scoot official.

Increased flights

Scoot's Vice President of Sales Lee Yong Sin said to reporters in Taipei on Mar. 21, 2024 that the number of flights from Singapore to Japan and South Korea with a transit in Taiwan will increase from 15 to 21 per week.

This means that the number of Singapore-Taiwan-Tokyo route flights per week will increase from seven to 12, while five Singapore-Taiwan-Seoul flights will increase from four to five.

Meanwhile, the Singapore-Taiwan-Sapporo flights will remain unchanged at four each week.

According to Lee, the only flight route with transit in Taiwan that has yet to resume is Kaohsiung-Osaka due to the company's limited capacity.

But Lee expects this route to resume in 2025.

Resumed 93 per cent of flights that flew pre-pandemic

Scoot routes cover 15 countries and 72 destinations.

The Singapore-based budget airline has resumed approximately 93 per cent of its flights that flew pre-pandemic.

According to Lee, all routes are operating at more than 90 per cent capacity.

The demand for Scoot's premium economy flights has exceeded expectations by 10 to 20 per cent, Lee said.

He added that long-haul flights to Berlin and Athens are usually fully occupied.

Ticket prices higher due to inflation, but expected to ease

With regard to the surge in ticket prices after the pandemic, Lee attributed this to revenge travel— the act of taking trips that weren't able to happen due to the pandemic.

Lee believes that the price hike would ease this year as more services resume.

However, ticket prices would still be higher than before the pandemic due to inflation, Lee added.

Top image via Jeffry Surianto/Pexels.