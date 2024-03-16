Back

SCDF's old fire hoses repurposed into dog toys for SPCA

Awww.

Zi Shan Kow | March 16, 2024, 06:47 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Changi Fire Station recently donated a number of dog toys made from old fire hoses to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA Singapore).

Dog toys made of fire hoses

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) shared on Facebook that the old fire hoses have reached the end of their operational lifespan after years of use in firefighting.

Fire hoses are made from "extremely durable and versatile" material, shared SCDF.

Photo via SCDF/Facebook.

Now, they have been made into dog chew toys for the four-legged furry friends in SPCA to enjoy.

Here's a short clip of seven-year-old Pika playing with his toy:

Video by SCDF/Facebook.

Repurposing fire hoses

SCDF said this is part of the force's commitment to environmental sustainability.

The force has found several ways to give these decommissioned fire hoses a second life.

Previously, it was used to make toys and beds for animals for Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

It was also donated to create resting areas or climbing environments for orangutans in Indonesia.

Top images via SCDF/Facebook.

Woman gets brand new Proton SUV as reward after working for JB jeweller for 10 years

The jeweller said the reward served to recognise the employee's "relentless efforts and significant contributions to the company".

March 17, 2024, 01:05 PM

JTC to reclaim over 60 football fields of land to expand Woodlands Checkpoint

44 hectares.

March 17, 2024, 12:36 PM

S'pore & Jordan's strong relationship helped organise RSAF's Gaza humanitarian aid mission: MFA

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Jordanian counterpart agreed on the pressing need for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

March 17, 2024, 01:03 AM

S'porean man, 49, rescued from car in Kota Tinggi river

The rescue operation took more than 1.5 hours

March 16, 2024, 10:15 PM

Food centre similar to S'pore's Lau Pa Sat to open in Indonesia by end-2025

Wow.

March 16, 2024, 07:20 PM

SAF investigating Instagram Story of 6 uniformed men with racist caption

SAF does not condone the use of derogatory or abusive language.

March 16, 2024, 04:19 PM

Navy museum-themed station at Expo MRT with large model submarine & AR elements

Cool.

March 16, 2024, 03:56 PM

2 S'pore girls pen 'sweet note' & fold hearts for GrabFood rider as apology for paying in coins

So cute.

March 16, 2024, 03:02 PM

World's 1st chrome-finished spherical cable car cabins with glass-bottomed floors in S'pore from Mar. 20

Futuristic.

March 16, 2024, 02:59 PM

Boeing 737 external panel falls off during United Airlines' San Francisco-Oregon flight

Uh-oh.

March 16, 2024, 02:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.