SCDF's old fire hoses repurposed into dog toys for SPCA

Changi Fire Station recently donated a number of dog toys made from old fire hoses to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA Singapore).

Dog toys made of fire hoses

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) shared on Facebook that the old fire hoses have reached the end of their operational lifespan after years of use in firefighting.

Fire hoses are made from "extremely durable and versatile" material, shared SCDF.

Now, they have been made into dog chew toys for the four-legged furry friends in SPCA to enjoy.

Here's a short clip of seven-year-old Pika playing with his toy:

Repurposing fire hoses

SCDF said this is part of the force's commitment to environmental sustainability.

The force has found several ways to give these decommissioned fire hoses a second life.

Previously, it was used to make toys and beds for animals for Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

It was also donated to create resting areas or climbing environments for orangutans in Indonesia.

Top images via SCDF/Facebook.