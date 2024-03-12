Back

'Male' humanoid robot in Saudi Arabia touches female reporter's rear during unveiling

The reporter appeared visibly annoyed.

Belmont Lay | March 12, 2024, 12:16 PM

A Saudi robotics company's "male" humanoid robot was seen touching a female reporter inappropriately during its unveiling.

The incident occurred when Saudi robotics company QSS debuted the "Muhammad the Humanoid Robot" at DeepFest in Riyadh in the first week of March 2024.

The robot was dressed in traditional Saudi attire and spoke Arabic and English.

What happened with female reporter

A reporter for Al Arabiya, Rawya Kassem, stood in front of Muhammad during a presentation while speaking to the audience.

The robot appeared to raise a hand to touch her rear.

Kassem appeared visibly annoyed by the physical contact and responded by glaring at Muhammad and raising her palm, before she continued to talk.

Company responds

QSS told Metro that the robot was operating "independently without direct human control" as it was "fully autonomous".

The robotics company also said its staff had "proactively informed all attendees, including reporters, to maintain a safe distance from the robot during its demonstration".

Having reviewed the footage and the circumstances surrounding the incident, the finding was that there were "no deviations from expected behavior" of Muhammad.

It added that it would take "additional measures" to prevent anyone from "getting close to the robot within its areas of movement"

Background

Muhammad was described as "the first Saudi robot in the form of a man", a DeepFest post on X said.

The robot was also a national project to highlight Saudi Arabia's AI achievements.

Top photo via @MeghUpdates X

