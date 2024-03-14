Salesman attacks elderly couple in Punggol mall for taking photos of him after dispute over being 'rude'

A salesman assaulted two elderly customers at Waterway Point after a dispute at the electronics store he was manning.

After the couple snapped photos of him and left, Goh Wei Yew, 41, tailed them to another shop at the mall, where he punched both of them and slammed the 60-year-old woman’s head into a wall.

Goh was sentenced to seven weeks in jail on Mar. 13, 2024, reported CNA.

The dispute

Court proceedings revealed that Goh, a Singaporean, worked at the Xiaomi store at Waterway Point on Aug. 21, 2023.

The couple initially approached him to ask about Xiaomi televisions.

This soon escalated into a heated dispute as they felt he had been "rude" to them.

The 66-year-old male victim used his mobile phone to snap a photo of Goh before leaving the store with the female victim.

Afterwards, Goh felt unwell and wanted to return home. He left the store after informing his supervisor.

However, while on an escalator in the mall, Goh spotted the couple taking the escalator in the opposite direction and decided to confront them over the previous dispute.

Goh approached the female victim near the entrance of a bedding store and claimed she stared at him.

She warned Goh not to come near her, which only made him angrier.

The assault

According to CNA, closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage played in court showed that Goh grabbed her head and slammed it against a wall at the shop’s entrance.

Then, he punched the back of her head, which made her fall to the ground.

When the male victim came over, Goh punched the left side of his head and pushed him to the ground.

This prompted the female victim to get up and try and stop Goh, as her partner had a history of stroke.

However, Goh grabbed her and continued his attack.

Eventually, two passers-by intervened by restraining Goh and escorting him away from the shop.

The entire assault lasted about 30 seconds in total and caused both victims to sustain injuries such as bruising and abrasions.

On Mar. 13, 2024, Goh pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntarily causing hurt.

He has since paid for the victims' medical bills.

Lost control and should not have done it: Attacker

The prosecution sought eight to 12 weeks' jail for Goh, highlighting that he had "brutally assaulted elderly victims" and targeted vulnerable parts of their bodies.

Goh did not have a lawyer to represent him in the proceedings. He apologised for his actions in court and pleaded for leniency.

He claimed that the male victim had a "very loud" voice but admitted that "regardless of what the victim said", he had "lost control", and what he had done should not have been "the answer" to the couple's actions.

Top image from Xiaomi Waterway Point / Google.