Sakura display returns to Gardens by the Bay till Apr. 21

The annual sakura display at Gardens by the Bay is back from now till Apr. 21, 2024.

Sakura - Blossom into the night

This year's display is set against a landscape that echoes the city’s tranquil gardens and the historic Golden Pavilion (Kinkaku-ji in Kyoto) which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This complements the Sakura experience that visitors have come to anticipate, Yozakura (night sakura), where the cherry blossom trees are lit up and whimsical light projections on the ground offer a magical ambience under the darkened sky.

Visitors can also walk through the torii gate, a traditional Japanese gate, usually located at the entrance of Shinto shrines, at Flower Dome and enter a Japanese landscape filled with delicate cherry and peach blossoms.

Admission tickets

Singapore resident rates

Flower Dome

Adult (S$12)

Senior citizen (S$8)

Child (S$8)

Cloud forest and flower dome

Adult (S$20)

Senior citizen (S$15)

Child (S$12)

Non-Singapore resident rates

Cloud forest and flower dome

Adult (S$32)

Child (S$18)

Date: Mar. 22 - Apr. 21

Time: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Get your tickets here.

Top images via Gardens by the Bay/FB.