Back

Sakura display returns to Gardens by the Bay till Apr. 21

Wow.

Alfie Kwa | March 23, 2024, 03:54 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The annual sakura display at Gardens by the Bay is back from now till Apr. 21, 2024.

Sakura - Blossom into the night

This year's display is set against a landscape that echoes the city’s tranquil gardens and the historic Golden Pavilion (Kinkaku-ji in Kyoto) which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Image via Gardens by the Bay/FB.

Image via Gardens by the Bay/FB.

This complements the Sakura experience that visitors have come to anticipate, Yozakura (night sakura), where the cherry blossom trees are lit up and whimsical light projections on the ground offer a magical ambience under the darkened sky.

Image via Gardens by the Bay/FB.

Visitors can also walk through the torii gate, a traditional Japanese gate, usually located at the entrance of Shinto shrines, at Flower Dome and enter a Japanese landscape filled with delicate cherry and peach blossoms.

Image via Gardens by the Bay/FB.

Admission tickets

Singapore resident rates

Flower Dome

  • Adult (S$12)

  • Senior citizen (S$8)

  • Child (S$8)

Cloud forest and flower dome

  • Adult (S$20)

  • Senior citizen (S$15)

  • Child (S$12)

Non-Singapore resident rates

Cloud forest and flower dome

  • Adult (S$32)

  • Child (S$18)

Date: Mar. 22 - Apr. 21

Time: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Get your tickets here.

Top images via Gardens by the Bay/FB.

Man, 20, sent to hospital after fall from height at Changi Airport

A witness said she was waiting for a bus when someone fell from the second floor.

March 23, 2024, 08:49 PM

5 men, aged 19-31, arrested after fight at Johor-S'pore causeway

Oh no.

March 23, 2024, 06:43 PM

2 S'porean men, both 26, killed after lorry accident in M'sia

Four other motorcyclists in the convoy from Singapore were injured.

March 23, 2024, 06:41 PM

S’pore youth, 18, arrested after 'Ice' & other drug-related items found in Sengkang flat

64 were arrested in total during the island-wide drug operation.

March 23, 2024, 02:59 PM

Comment: S'pore's Middle East ties on display as Vivian Balakrishnan meets with both Israel & Palestine leaders & Jordan King

The foreign minister has spoken about Singapore's unique diplomatic access before.

March 23, 2024, 02:26 PM

Local bakery Cake Spade now Halal-certified

Nice.

March 23, 2024, 01:25 PM

16-year-old S'porean accepts K-pop trainee offer & to debut in 2 years

All the best.

March 23, 2024, 12:45 PM

Over 60 killed in Moscow concert hall shooting, ISIS claims responsibility

The hall was left in flames.

March 23, 2024, 12:29 PM

Firsthand: Born in S'pore & adopted by US couple, woman, 27, now searching for father she never knew

A 27-year-old armed with two photographs and a longing to know where she's from.

March 23, 2024, 11:42 AM

Kate Middleton, 42, diagnosed with cancer

Her diagnosis follows that of King Charles III, who announced his own cancer diagnosis in February.

March 23, 2024, 02:54 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.