Popular Korean apple pies at pop-up in Bugis Junction till Apr. 7, 2024

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Famous Korean apple pie brand Sagwadang has just launched a pop-up on our shores.

Hailing from Yesan, dubbed the "apple city" of South Korea, Sagwadang is famed for its crispy, semi-circular apple pies.

The pies are made with premium apples from Yesan and butter from New Zealand.

The pop-up will run in Bugis Junction till Apr. 7, and features the bakery's top three bestsellers:

Original Apple Pie (S$4.90)

The Original Apple Pie features a fragrant, buttery and slightly sweet crust.

The filling is not too sweet and goes nicely with the crust.

Our only gripe? Approximately the size of a palm, the apple pies were a tad too small.

Vanilla Apple Pie (S$5.40)

This apple pie comes with apple pie filling and vanilla cream filling.

The vanilla cream filling is custard-like and sweeter than the apple pie filling, though the combination goes well together.

Milk Cream Apple Pie (S$5.40)

Made with fresh milk cream, this whipped cream-like texture of the milk cream gives this apple pie a more refreshing flavour.

This is also lighter on the palate than the Vanilla Apple Pie.

Sagwadang

Address: Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street, Level 1 in front of the Liverpool FC store, Singapore 188021,

Opening hours:

Mar. 18: 12pm to 9pm

Mar. 19 to Apr. 7: 11am to 9pm

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Celeste Ng and Fasiha Nazren.