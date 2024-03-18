Popular Korean apple pies at pop-up in Bugis Junction till Apr. 7, 2024

Famous Korean apple pie brand Sagwadang has just launched a pop-up on our shores.
Hailing from Yesan, dubbed the "apple city" of South Korea, Sagwadang is famed for its crispy, semi-circular apple pies.
The pies are made with premium apples from Yesan and butter from New Zealand.
The pop-up will run in Bugis Junction till Apr. 7, and features the bakery's top three bestsellers:
Original Apple Pie (S$4.90)
The Original Apple Pie features a fragrant, buttery and slightly sweet crust.
The filling is not too sweet and goes nicely with the crust.
Our only gripe? Approximately the size of a palm, the apple pies were a tad too small.
Vanilla Apple Pie (S$5.40)
This apple pie comes with apple pie filling and vanilla cream filling.
The vanilla cream filling is custard-like and sweeter than the apple pie filling, though the combination goes well together.
Milk Cream Apple Pie (S$5.40)
Made with fresh milk cream, this whipped cream-like texture of the milk cream gives this apple pie a more refreshing flavour.
This is also lighter on the palate than the Vanilla Apple Pie.
Sagwadang
Address: Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street, Level 1 in front of the Liverpool FC store, Singapore 188021,
Opening hours:
- Mar. 18: 12pm to 9pm
- Mar. 19 to Apr. 7: 11am to 9pm
Top photos by Celeste Ng and Fasiha Nazren.
