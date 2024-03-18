Back

Popular Korean apple pies at pop-up in Bugis Junction till Apr. 7, 2024

A-peeling.

Fasiha Nazren | Celeste Ng | March 18, 2024, 02:56 PM

Events

Famous Korean apple pie brand Sagwadang has just launched a pop-up on our shores.

Hailing from Yesan, dubbed the "apple city" of South Korea, Sagwadang is famed for its crispy, semi-circular apple pies.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

The pies are made with premium apples from Yesan and butter from New Zealand.

The pop-up will run in Bugis Junction till Apr. 7, and features the bakery's top three bestsellers:

Original Apple Pie (S$4.90)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

The Original Apple Pie features a fragrant, buttery and slightly sweet crust.

The filling is not too sweet and goes nicely with the crust.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Our only gripe? Approximately the size of a palm, the apple pies were a tad too small.

Vanilla Apple Pie (S$5.40)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

This apple pie comes with apple pie filling and vanilla cream filling.

The vanilla cream filling is custard-like and sweeter than the apple pie filling, though the combination goes well together.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Milk Cream Apple Pie (S$5.40)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Made with fresh milk cream, this whipped cream-like texture of the milk cream gives this apple pie a more refreshing flavour.

This is also lighter on the palate than the Vanilla Apple Pie.

@mothership.nova Sagwadang pop-up 📍: Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street, Level 1 in front of Liverpool FC store, S188021 ⏰: Mar. 18, 12pm to 9pm; Mar. 19 to Apr. 7, 11am to 9pm 🍴: Original Apple Pie S$4.90 Milk Cream Apple Pie S$5.40 Vanilla Apple Pie S$5.40 #tiktoksg #korea #bugis #koreanfood #applepie #pie #whattoplay #foodtok #dessert #desserts ♬ original sound - Nova

Sagwadang

Address: Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street, Level 1 in front of the Liverpool FC store, Singapore 188021,

Opening hours:

  • Mar. 18: 12pm to 9pm

  • Mar. 19 to Apr. 7: 11am to 9pm

Top photos by Celeste Ng and Fasiha Nazren.

