S’pore ride-hailing firm Ryde lists on New York Stock Exchange for S$5.35 per share

Singapore-based ride-hailing and carpooling firm Ryde listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “RYDE” on March 6, 10:30pm, Singapore time.

The home-grown start-up is raising US$12 million (S$16.1 million) from its initial public offering (IPO).

A total of three million ordinary shares started trading at US$4 (S$5.35) per share.

It closed unchanged at US$4 in regular trade after the first day, but slipped 2.25 per cent to US$3.91 (S$5.23) in after-hours trading.

Ryde has joined a growing number of Singapore-based companies that list on the U.S. stock market.

The ride-hailing platform, which was founded in 2014, said in its IPO prospectus that it is focusing on its carpooling service which differentiates it from its competitors, such as Grab and Uber.

More liabilities than assets

In 2022, Ryde's carpooling and ride-hailing services brought in S$8.8 million, three-quarters of the company's total revenue, The Business Times reported.

About S$2.2 million revenue, the remaining one-quarter, came from advertising and the Ryde+ membership.

According to The Straits Times, Ryde incurred a loss of nearly S$4 million for the six-month period which ended June 2023.

Before that, it incurred recurring losses of S$4.96 million in 2022, and S$1.24 million in 2021, the prospectus showed.

The prospectus also showed the firm had a negative working capital and a shareholders’ deficiency.

These are indicators of a company that has more liabilities than assets, ST reported.

ST further reported that Ryde’s accounting firm raised “doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern”, given that the firm's working capital was negative S$461,000 and its shareholders’ deficiency was close to S$5 million as at the end of 2022.

Ryde noted in the prospectus that its management has started to raise debt and equity, including raising funds through the IPO, as a strategy.

In March 2021, Ryde had planned to list on the Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) Catalist board with a valuation target of S$200 million.

However, no prospectus was lodged.

A Ryde spokesman declined to issue ST a comment on the company’s profitability.

