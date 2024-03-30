Rui Ji Chicken Rice closing Ubi outlet after 4 months, S$1,000 daily takings unable to cope with high costs

Traditional Rui Ji Chicken Rice and Curry Chicken Noodle will be closing down its Ubi outlet on Apr. 16, 2024, just four months after opening.

The reasons cited for the closure were high operating costs and insufficient customers, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The business is owned by Joseph Tan, 58, and co-founded by his step-sister, Jass Lee, 50.

There are currently three outlets in total in Ubi, Beach Road and Toa Payoh Lorong 4.

Hires people with disabilities

Lee was involved in a car accident in Malaysia 13 years ago, which resulted in the amputation of her left leg after an infection.

But she was determined to open a chicken rice shop, and succeeded with the help of Tan.

The duo also wanted to provide people with disabilities with employment opportunities and the opportunity to earn their own keep to cope with daily living expenses.

The Ubi outlet currently employs two people with disabilities.

One employee, Lui Jiafu (transliterated from Chinese), 50, suffered a stroke more than four years ago that affected the mobility on the right side of his body.

In August 2023, he had to undergo an amputation of his toes due to a bacterial infection, which cost him his job as a warehouse assistant.

With the help of the Society for People with Disabilities (SPD), he found employment at Rui Ji Chicken Rice, and was grateful for the opportunity to work and pay for his living expenses.

The other employee, Wen Guoquan (transliterated from Chinese), 62, was involved in a car accident when he was a teenager, which resulted in one leg being shorter than the other.

In October 2023, he met with another accident, which resulted in his left leg getting pierced by an iron bar.

He was hospitalised and had to return frequently for check-ups, which left him with hefty medical bills.

He told Shin Min that people with disabilities have difficulty finding jobs in society.

Has elderly and disability-friendly services

Lee added that the outlet in Ubi receives many elderly customers as there is a dialysis centre nearby.

The shop has since set up a separate queue and implemented special services for elderly and people with disabilities.

"When we see elderly people or people with disabilities who have weak limbs, we will arrange employees to serve food to them to ease their burden," she said.

"Ordinary customers can rely on the self-service function to ease the burden on employees with disabilities," she added.

Outlet only earns half of what it needs to operate

Rui Ji Chicken Rice's Ubi outlet opened on Dec. 16, 2023.

However, due to high operating costs and poor business, the duo decided to shutter the shop after careful consideration.

Tan explained that to maintain operations, the shop has to earn around S$2,000 a day to cover rent and other expenses.

However, the shop is only earning about S$1,000 a day.

Hopes for more understanding towards people with disabilities

Lee said she regrets having to let the employees go.

She told Shin Min that she empathises with the difficulty that people with disabilities face in finding employment.

Tan explained that the two employees with disabilities will be redeployed to other outlets.

Lee had previously observed customers being impatient, demanding or rude towards her employees with disabilities.

She said: "Although I sit in a wheelchair, I can do work like ordinary people. I just need more time. I hope that the public won't hold a prejudiced view, and be more patient and understanding towards people with disabilities."

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps