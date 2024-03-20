Back

US TikToker claims restaurant staff 'manhandled' & 'shoved' her down stairs, CCTV may show different story

The restaurant claimed the video has caused them financial loss.

Keyla Supharta | March 20, 2024, 11:58 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A restaurant in Chicago is suing a woman who alleged in a viral TikTok video that she was "manhandled" and "pushed down" the stairs by the establishment's security.

A CCTV video of the incident released later appeared to show a different set of circumstances than was alleged by the woman in her video.

"Dragged" and "shoved"

In the viral TikTok video that has since been taken down, influencer Julia Reel, 22, claimed that a bouncer at Hubbard Inn "dragged her" out of the bathroom and "shoved her" down the stairs shortly after midnight on Mar. 10.

Reel did not explain what instigated the alleged incident.

She ended the video saying that she would “never be going back [to Hubbard Inn] and you shouldn’t either".

The video garnered more than 100,000 times before it was taken down, the lawsuit claims.

According to her lawyer, Reel went to the hospital where she was treated for concussion and visible wounds as a result of the alleged altercation.

Attempted to reach out to Reel

In a lawsuit filed on Mar. 18, Hubbard Inn claimed that the video has led to group cancellations, negative comments on review platforms, and negative voicemails including threats of violence against its staff.

The restaurant, which opened in 2011, said that it attempted to reach out to Reel several times after she posted her video, but she did not respond.

Hubbard Inn decided to "mitigate the damages" caused by Reel's "defamatory" post by posting a TikTok video which juxtaposed Reel's allegations with its security footage.

It compared Reed's words to what appeared to have actually taken place.

"[Reel] was politely escorted off the premises, ensuring a safe exit," the caption in the video read.

@hubbardinnchicago Response to the alleged incident. #hubbardinn #chicago #allegations ♬ original sound - Hubbard Inn

At the time of writing, Hubbard Inn's video has been viewed more than 3.1 million times since it was uploaded.

Unaccounted two-minute gap

Reel has taken down all the videos on her TikTok account since the restaurant's response, leaving only one video.

The video contains her lawyer's statement, claiming that their investigation "has revealed facts entirely contrary to the misleading narrative provided on social media by Hubbard Inn".

According to the lawyer's statement, the area where Reel suffered her injuries was not recorded on video and has an unaccounted two-minute gap.

"Respectfully, we urge the public to hold off on a rush to judgment and/or victim shaming until all of the evidence is presented in a court of law," the statement said.

@juliareelStatement by Corboy & Demetrio♬ original sound - julia

Top image via @malmanlaw/TikTok and

@hubbardinnchicago/TikTok.

‘It can’t make decisions like humans do’: S’porean accountant believes technology not a threat to jobs

He sees advancements in technology as opportunities for professionals to explore how they can remain not just relevant, but integral, in this ever-changing world.

March 20, 2024, 12:00 PM

Iswaran back in S'pore, has surrendered passport: AGC

He had previously been granted permission to travel for two weeks in Australia before falling ill.

March 20, 2024, 11:49 AM

S'pore wildlife parks welcomed 970 babies in 2023, highest in past 10 years

Baby boom.

March 20, 2024, 11:34 AM

Fire, likely caused by charging PMA, razes Clementi flat, 3 taken to hospital

SCDF personnel arrived to find black smoke billowing from the unit.

March 20, 2024, 10:54 AM

Nissin to launch new 'all-meat' Cup Noodles item on Mar. 25, 2024

It appears to be only available in Japan. Sad.

March 20, 2024, 10:28 AM

The answers to the questions you may have regarding Pritam Singh & his day in court

Law professor Eugene Tan said that "Singh is under no real risk of losing his parliamentary seat" due to the outcome of this case.

March 20, 2024, 10:03 AM

Bank of Japan ends 8-year negative interest rate policy, weaker exports & stronger yen expected

Travelling to Japan might become more expensive.

March 19, 2024, 08:54 PM

How co-founder of Nesuto Patisserie & Masterchef S'pore guest judge went from IT studies to culinary career

She calls herself “the accidental baker”.

March 19, 2024, 07:56 PM

I'm a S’porean who’s almost 40 & I want to know what those in their 20s are thinking

The older generation will always think the younger generation is weird.

March 19, 2024, 06:58 PM

ShopBack cuts 195 jobs after exhausting 'all viable alternatives to reduce costs': CEO Henry Chan

This represents 24 per cent of ShopBack's Group headcount.

March 19, 2024, 06:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.