US TikToker claims restaurant staff 'manhandled' & 'shoved' her down stairs, CCTV may show different story

A restaurant in Chicago is suing a woman who alleged in a viral TikTok video that she was "manhandled" and "pushed down" the stairs by the establishment's security.

A CCTV video of the incident released later appeared to show a different set of circumstances than was alleged by the woman in her video.

"Dragged" and "shoved"

In the viral TikTok video that has since been taken down, influencer Julia Reel, 22, claimed that a bouncer at Hubbard Inn "dragged her" out of the bathroom and "shoved her" down the stairs shortly after midnight on Mar. 10.

Reel did not explain what instigated the alleged incident.

She ended the video saying that she would “never be going back [to Hubbard Inn] and you shouldn’t either".

The video garnered more than 100,000 times before it was taken down, the lawsuit claims.

According to her lawyer, Reel went to the hospital where she was treated for concussion and visible wounds as a result of the alleged altercation.

Attempted to reach out to Reel

In a lawsuit filed on Mar. 18, Hubbard Inn claimed that the video has led to group cancellations, negative comments on review platforms, and negative voicemails including threats of violence against its staff.

The restaurant, which opened in 2011, said that it attempted to reach out to Reel several times after she posted her video, but she did not respond.

Hubbard Inn decided to "mitigate the damages" caused by Reel's "defamatory" post by posting a TikTok video which juxtaposed Reel's allegations with its security footage.

It compared Reed's words to what appeared to have actually taken place.

"[Reel] was politely escorted off the premises, ensuring a safe exit," the caption in the video read.

At the time of writing, Hubbard Inn's video has been viewed more than 3.1 million times since it was uploaded.

Unaccounted two-minute gap

Reel has taken down all the videos on her TikTok account since the restaurant's response, leaving only one video.

The video contains her lawyer's statement, claiming that their investigation "has revealed facts entirely contrary to the misleading narrative provided on social media by Hubbard Inn".

According to the lawyer's statement, the area where Reel suffered her injuries was not recorded on video and has an unaccounted two-minute gap.

"Respectfully, we urge the public to hold off on a rush to judgment and/or victim shaming until all of the evidence is presented in a court of law," the statement said.

