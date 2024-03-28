Sentosa sky lantern festival attendees to get full S$50 refund

Attendees who file a report with the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) by Mar. 31 regarding the Singapore Sky Lantern Festival that failed to take off will get a full refund.

This was announced by Case president Melvin Yong in a statement on Mar. 27.

Case has reached an agreement with the festival’s organiser Asian Couture and Boutique to refund all consumers who lodge their complaint with Case by 11:59pm on Mar. 31.

A total of 68 consumers have filed a report, according to Case.

Yong said Case waived fees for affected consumers for more to file their complaints and the refund agreement was reached after the event organiser was engaged and the complainants were actively represented.

Affected consumers can contact Case via the website at www.case.org.sg or the hotline 6277-5100.

Attendee got refund of about S$53 per pax

Prior to this announcement, a man who attended the botched event had managed to secure a full refund of about S$53 per pax via Eventbrite's attendee refund request page.

He told Mothership that Case had directed him to apply for a full refund through the page.

The page stated that if the "organiser has declined or not responded" to a refund request, a request can be submitted through the form on the page instead.

Those who want to make a claim for a refund have to fill in their order ID, email address, and additional information where necessary.

According to Eventbrite's refund policy guidelines, there are particular situations where organisers are required to provide refunds to customers.

For example, refunds have to be given if the event is cancelled or otherwise not fully performed, or if the event is postponed and not rescheduled within 90 days of the postponement.

The guidelines also state that if the organisers do not initiate the refunds, Eventbrite can make such refunds on the organisers' behalf and invoice the bills to them later.

Festival fiasco

The Sentosa sky lantern festival was scheduled to take place on Feb. 21.

The festival was organised by Asian Couture and Boutique, a third party that rented the Palawan Green space from Sentosa.

Tickets cost S$50 each, excluding booking fees.

The festival was set to feature flying sky lanterns, a music festival and food vendors.

Attendees were told that plans had changed at the last minute due to "unforeseen circumstances" and were handed LED candles, meaning that the lanterns could not float.

Vendors closed shop even as the festival gates opened, and the music festival featured only a single violinist and one deejay.

An investigation was initiated by the Singapore Police Force on Mar. 7 to look into the matter.

Earlier in March, Asian Couture and Boutique director Shiermie Bautista told The Straits Times that no full refunds will be made.

This was so as other segments of the programme, such as the music festival, proceeded to be held and many participants had attended the event.

Top photo via @bblix TikTok & Dan