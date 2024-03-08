Some public servants informed of election official duties, about 50,000 expected to be appointed

Some public servants have been notified of their election official duties, CNA reported.

In response to the publication's queries, the Elections Department (ELD) said that about 50,000 public officers are expected to be appointed and trained to manage nomination, polling and counting activities ahead of the next General Election.

It did not respond on how long it would take between the notification period and the actual election being called.

When will the election be?

The General Election must be called by Nov. 23, 2025.

According to a TODAY report, public servants were called up for training about 24 months before the last election in 2020.

The timeframe was approximately 12 months ahead of time for GE2015, 18 months for GE2011, and 31 months for GE2006.

Apart from the notices on election official duties however, there are several other things that must happen before a general election can be held.

In summary:

An Electoral Boundaries Review Committee must be formed. Parliament must be dissolved. The President must issue the Writ of Election. Nomination Day must take place between five days and one month from the issue of the Writ of Election. Parties begin campaigning. Cooling-off Day (a "campaign silence period" intended to give voters time to reflect before going to the polls). Polling Day.

After voters go to the polls, there will be a sample count and a subsequent vote count.

Ballot papers and other documents will be sealed and kept for six months, before they get destroyed to ensure the secrecy of the vote.

Here's the timeline from the last General Election for your reference:

Leadership transition

There are other hints that change is approaching.

Some have guessed that the most recent Budget, announced last month, signals that an election is on its way.

But the surest indicator will be the ruling People's Action Party's upcoming leadership transition.

Last year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that he will hand over the reins to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong before the next General Election.

He added that he intends to hand over leadership before the People's Action Party's 70th birthday on Nov. 21, 2024.

Top image from ELD/Facebook