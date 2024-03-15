Back

Water pipe burst creates fountain along Upper Thomson Road after public bus hits road kerb pipe chamber

Another water leak incident happened on the same day at Bendemeer.

Khine Zin Htet | March 15, 2024, 10:36 AM

Motorists discovered a two-storey high "fountain" while driving along Upper Thomson Road on Mar. 12, 2024.

A video of the "fountain" was captured by a passing vehicle's dashcam and later posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

Gif via Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

As it turns out, the water spout was caused by a water pipe burst.

A PUB spokesperson confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the incident around 7pm that same day and their service crew was on site to repair the pipe.

The spokesperson also said that a short stretch of the left-most lane along Upper Thomson Road (towards Lornie Road) was cordoned off from traffic to facilitate the repair works.

They completed the repair at 5:15pm on Mar. 13, 2024, and the left-most lane has since opened to traffic.

Bus hit road kerb housing underground water pipe

The spokesperson explained that the leak occurred when a public bus hit the road kerb and a chamber housing an underground water pipe fitting.

"The impact caused the pipe fitting to be dislodged, resulting in the water spout," they said.

They added that there was no disruption to the water supply in the surrounding areas throughout the repair works.

Another water pipe leak on the same day

According to Shin Min Daily News, another unrelated water pipe leak incident happened earlier in the day on Mar. 12 at 25 Bendemeer Road.

The water pump connector reportedly fell off, and water flowed out for over two hours.

A businessman nearby surnamed Zhang, told the Chinese paper that he initially thought it was raining but felt something amiss, so he went out to check. He later helped contact the authorities.

Shin Min photographed workers struggling to stop the pipe from leaking when they arrived around 12pm.

PUB also told the paper that they had immediately sent personnel to investigate after receiving a report.

They also said that the repair was completed before 2pm and did not affect the water supply of nearby housing estates.

Top photo from SG Road Vigilante/Facebook and Shin Min Daily News

