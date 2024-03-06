'Frustrating' to see private insurance companies offering 'unsustainable' terms: Ong Ye Kung

Overly-generous coverage in private insurance schemes has driven up premiums in what appears to be "classic buffet syndrome", said Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung.

This involves terms that are too generous "down to the last dollar", and which may result in excessive prescriptions, tests, and even unnecessary treatments.

"Already paid for, might as well overeat," Ong said during his ministry's budget debate in parliament.

He explained that such an approach pushes up claims and hence premiums, even as healthcare costs are already on the rise.

"It is frustrating to see insurance companies continue to offer unsustainable terms. Presumably they are competing for market share."

The minister was speaking on the topic of rising healthcare costs and the resultant government review of the MediShield Life system.

The review will see an increase in premiums as well.

Ong: Urge insurance companies to "exercise more discipline"

In the debate clarifications, Sembawang GRC MP Lim Wee Kiak expressed his concern with increasing healthcare costs from insurance premiums, Medisave and out-of-pocket expenses.

Lim noted that private insurance premiums have grown by about 20 per cent per year.

Noting that this is "not a sustainable rate", he asked if the rise in MediShield premiums would drive private insurance up even further.

Ong said that MOH's efforts is to reduce healthcare costs and noted that increased healthcare costs is not only caused by the increase in insurance premiums.

Ong responded that the higher premiums for MediShield are necessary, as the claim limits must be increased to help control and manage healthcare costs "for the family".

MOH will also try its best to help families pay for major healthcare episodes through their Medisave or increased subsidies.

He also acknowledged Lim's point that despite rising premiums, private insurance companies continue to offer "terms that are obviously unsustainable".

"And I really hope that at some point, they will rein this in and exercise more discipline so that we also moderate private insurance premiums," he said.

Top image from Business China/Facebook & Gleneagles Hospital/Google Maps