100 people evacuated Balestier service apartment after fire involving power bank

Around 100 people were evacuated from the service apartment Citadines Balestier Singapore after a fire broke out in one of the units in the early hours of March 12, 2024.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the fire at 207 Balestier Road at about 5:30am.

They said the fire involved a power bank in a unit's bedroom on the 26th floor.

One person assessed for smoke inhalation

About 100 people had evacuated the premises before SCDF personnel arrived to extinguish the fire with a hose reel.

One person was assessed by a paramedic for smoke inhalation but declined to be sent to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Residents allowed back in after around 2 hours

Shin Min Daily News reporters arrived at the scene around 8am and saw two fire engines and more than 10 firefighters on site.

A 56-year-old tourist, surnamed Xue, told the Chinese paper that after he heard the fire alarm rang at 5:30am he immediately ran downstairs.

"At that time, there was a strong smell of smoke in the corridor and dozens of people were waiting downstairs," he said, adding that he was not allowed back into his apartment until about 7:30am.

Another resident, Eva, who stays on the 20th floor, said she returned to her apartment at around 8am but the power supply to her residence was cut off.

"When I returned, there was a large pool of ​​water in the lift and a smell of smoke in the corridor," the 30-year-old said.

"I heard that residents above the 26th floor were still waiting outside the building until about 9am," she added.

Statement from property spokesperson

A spokesperson from the service apartment said the fire broke out due to a guest's faulty mobile power bank.

They said they immediately notified the authorities about the fire, which has since been put out.

"No one was injured and there is minimal disruption to operations at the property," the spokesperson said, adding that all guests have since returned to their apartments.

The spokesperson also said that thorough inspections will be carried out to ensure that the property is safe for continued occupation.

The spokesperson also said they will cooperate fully with the authorities in their investigations.

Top photo from Shin Min Daily News