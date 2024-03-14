Back

100 people evacuated Balestier service apartment after fire involving power bank

One person was assessed by SCDF for smoke inhalation but declined to be sent to the hospital.

Khine Zin Htet | March 14, 2024, 10:46 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Around 100 people were evacuated from the service apartment Citadines Balestier Singapore after a fire broke out in one of the units in the early hours of March 12, 2024.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the fire at 207 Balestier Road at about 5:30am.

They said the fire involved a power bank in a unit's bedroom on the 26th floor.

One person assessed for smoke inhalation

About 100 people had evacuated the premises before SCDF personnel arrived to extinguish the fire with a hose reel.

One person was assessed by a paramedic for smoke inhalation but declined to be sent to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Residents allowed back in after around 2 hours

Shin Min Daily News reporters arrived at the scene around 8am and saw two fire engines and more than 10 firefighters on site.

A 56-year-old tourist, surnamed Xue, told the Chinese paper that after he heard the fire alarm rang at 5:30am he immediately ran downstairs.

"At that time, there was a strong smell of smoke in the corridor and dozens of people were waiting downstairs," he said, adding that he was not allowed back into his apartment until about 7:30am.

Another resident, Eva, who stays on the 20th floor, said she returned to her apartment at around 8am but the power supply to her residence was cut off.

"When I returned, there was a large pool of ​​water in the lift and a smell of smoke in the corridor," the 30-year-old said.

"I heard that residents above the 26th floor were still waiting outside the building until about 9am," she added.

Statement from property spokesperson

A spokesperson from the service apartment said the fire broke out due to a guest's faulty mobile power bank.

They said they immediately notified the authorities about the fire, which has since been put out.

"No one was injured and there is minimal disruption to operations at the property," the spokesperson said, adding that all guests have since returned to their apartments.

The spokesperson also said that thorough inspections will be carried out to ensure that the property is safe for continued occupation.

The spokesperson also said they will cooperate fully with the authorities in their investigations.

Top photo from Shin Min Daily News

US man who lived in iron lung for more than 70 years dies at 78

Doctors did not expect him to survive for long, but he outlived both his parents, his older brother, and even the original iron lung.

March 14, 2024, 03:26 PM

Senoko Fishery Port closing, vendors shifting to Jurong Fishery Port from Mar. 18, 2024

A sea change for the seafood wholesale industry.

March 14, 2024, 02:19 PM

Ex-NSF, 21, gets 7 days' jail for abusing police powers to try to get free sex: High Court

Reformative training and probation were both found to be inappropriate sentences.

March 14, 2024, 12:55 PM

Xiaxue joins YouTuber JianHao Tan's media company

An unexpected crossover.

March 14, 2024, 12:42 PM

M'sia police investigating alleged 'kopi lui' case involving 2 S'pore cars & S$170

They are looking into it.

March 14, 2024, 12:30 PM

Salesman attacks elderly couple in Punggol mall for taking photos of him after dispute over being 'rude'

He bumped into them in the mall after they left, and their dispute escalated.

March 14, 2024, 12:14 PM

Isetan's Sakura Matsuri at Nex has Japanese snacks like taiyaki & warabi mochi till Mar. 24

A culinary tour through Japan.

March 14, 2024, 11:56 AM

Travis Kelce on S'pore: Weather 'hot AF', Flower Dome 'cool AF', MBS 'cool as sh*t to look at'

Overall, Singapore was 'as advertised', he said.

March 14, 2024, 11:54 AM

Texas mother allegedly spiked son's drink after bullying incident, classmate drank it & went to hospital

Karma or too far?

March 14, 2024, 11:49 AM

US House of Representatives passes bill that compels ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban

The bill still needs approval from the U.S. Senators before it can be signed into law.

March 14, 2024, 11:31 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.