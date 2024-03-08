S’pore police investigating Sentosa sky lantern festival event

The Singapore Police Force has launched an investigation into the Singapore Sky Lantern Festival after its organiser refused to offer attendees a full refund.

The police confirmed to The Straits Times (ST) on March 7 that a report has been lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

About 2,500 people attended the festival.

Publicity material touted the Feb. 21 event as one where attendees could release candle-lit floating lanterns that were tethered to the ground at Sentosa’s Palawan Green.

On the day of the event, participants were instead told that plans had changed due to “unforeseen circumstances” and were handed LED candles, which effectively meant the lanterns could not float.

According to the organiser, Asian Couture and Boutique, the sky lanterns could not be released because the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) had changed the program due to "unforeseen circumstances of the wind" and lanterns lit by LED lights would be handed out instead.

In response, SCDF issued a statement, saying that the event could only continue with music entertainment because the organiser "was unable to obtain the necessary licenses and clearance to meet safety requirements mandated by local authorities", such as SCDF.

Steven Lau, a director at Asian Couture and Boutique, shared that there could not be a full refund for all, as some attendees paid for their tickets, which cost S$50 each for adults, at a 50 per cent discount.

Instead, attendees would be given a few options, including a partial refund and the option to attend a future event at a price that would be offset by the amount they had spent on the Feb. 21 event.

To date, at least one police report has been filed against the company, reported ST.

32 consumer complaints against organiser received by CASE

Concurrently, the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) also received 32 consumer complaints against Asian Couture and Boutique regarding the Sky Lantern Festival, CASE president Melvin Yong told Mothership on Mar. 8.

Yong also revealed that consumers generally complained that the segment involving the release of sky lanterns, which was "marketed as the highlight of the event", was cancelled "without prior notice."

He said these consumers "should be entitled to a full refund" given the following circumstances:

"Consumers had bought tickets for the event mainly because of the draw of the release of sky lanterns. Given that Asian Couture and Boutique did not obtain the necessary licences and permit approvals to carry out the release of sky lanterns, it was not right for the company to proceed with the event without giving consumers prior notice that the sky lantern release segment was cancelled."

“There is also no clarity on the replacement event suggested by the company," he added.

Yong also urged all affected consumers to contact CASE via its website or hotline at 6277 5100 for assistance.

Response from organiser

Speaking to ST, another director of Asian Couture and Boutique, Shiermie Bautista, reiterated that ticket sales for the Sky Lantern Festival were "final and non-refundable", citing that 2,500 attendees had collected their lanterns on Feb. 21 and that some parts of the programme had proceeded as usual.

Bautista also added that the company would share the date of the rescheduled release event after it is done with preparation works.

It is understood that Bautista was not in Singapore on Feb. 21 when the event occurred, while Lau, also a director of the company, was on the ground that night.

Previously, she had written in a Facebook post on Feb. 27 that attendees could resell their tickets on TicketSwap or attend a rescheduled event that would supposedly take place around the first week of April.

However, both SCDF and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said that as of Feb. 28, they had not finalised the details of the rescheduled event with the organiser, which include the date, venue, and the implementation of fire safety guidelines.

Bautista has since removed the post from her Facebook page.

Online form for attendees to fill

CNA reported that Lau stopped short of confirming if refund requests would indeed be fulfilled.

Instead, the organiser pointed out that it has created an online form for participants to fill in, including indicating fees paid per ticket, as well as PayNow number.

All attendees are required to fill in the form, the organiser reportedly said.

A Mothership reader shared screenshots of the form, which required individuals to “Request for the possibility of a partial refund ranging up to 25 per cent of the ticket price minus the fees charged by Eventbrite”.

However, there appear to be multiple versions of the form, with CNA reporting that other options provided included:

“If I could join a private sky lantern group on an island and receive three free sky lanterns each and (realise) my wishes with my partner, I would be extremely happy.”

“In addition, I’d like to find out if I can become a Stateholder in the near future.”

