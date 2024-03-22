Police arrest woman, 19, who allegedly offered sexual services to man, 26, then posed as a man to cheat S$200 from him

The police arrested a 19-year-old woman for her suspected involvement in a case of cheating.

On Mar. 8, 2024, at about 1:05am, the police received a report where a 26-year-old male victim was cheated of S$200, the police said in a news release.

Through follow-up investigations, the police established the identity of the woman and arrested her on Mar. 18.

A total of S$190 was recovered from her.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had used a fictitious online persona and allegedly offered sexual services to the victim.

The victim had befriended the woman online.

The woman later used a second fictitious online persona to pose as the first persona’s “brother” and asked the victim to transfer S$200 to “him”.

If the victim failed to do so, the "brother" would expose the victim’s conversation to the police.

The woman was to be charged in court on Mar. 19 with cheating.

The offence carries an imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine.

