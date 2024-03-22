Back

Police arrest woman, 19, who allegedly offered sexual services to man, 26, then posed as a man to cheat S$200 from him

The victim befriended a person online.

Belmont Lay | March 22, 2024, 11:59 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The police arrested a 19-year-old woman for her suspected involvement in a case of cheating.

On Mar. 8, 2024, at about 1:05am, the police received a report where a 26-year-old male victim was cheated of S$200, the police said in a news release.

Through follow-up investigations, the police established the identity of the woman and arrested her on Mar. 18.

A total of S$190 was recovered from her.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had used a fictitious online persona and allegedly offered sexual services to the victim.

The victim had befriended the woman online.

The woman later used a second fictitious online persona to pose as the first persona’s “brother” and asked the victim to transfer S$200 to “him”.

If the victim failed to do so, the "brother" would expose the victim’s conversation to the police.

The woman was to be charged in court on Mar. 19 with cheating.

The offence carries an imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine.

Top photo via Unsplash

Ben & Jerry's S'pore giving out free ice cream cones on Apr. 16

The only two men who have never let me down.

March 22, 2024, 04:46 PM

Kitten stuck in tree in Queenstown refused to be rescued for 7 hours, whereabouts now unknown after efforts called off at midnight

Kitten 1, Humans 0.

March 22, 2024, 04:39 PM

4 men in S'pore arrested for pretending to sell branded phones for S$600 each, but turned out to be fake

The victims discovered the phones were fake after bringing them to authorised sellers.

March 22, 2024, 04:35 PM

Woman, 36, jailed 5 days for reporting phone snatched in Geylang, triggering police manhunt with 15 cars

The prosecution noted that she maintained her lie for more than 16 hours.

March 22, 2024, 03:57 PM

S'pore tenant touched at night thought spirit molested her, caught landlord, 39, in action after installing CCTV

The landlord was sentenced to eight months in jail.

March 22, 2024, 03:45 PM

'Chainsaw Man', 'Pikachu' spotted taking university exams in the Philippines

Working extra for extra points.

March 22, 2024, 03:25 PM

Kuala Lumpur to experience 'zero shadow' day at noon on Mar. 28

Cities lying on the equator experience a "shadowless day" during the March equinox.

March 22, 2024, 02:54 PM

Angry Yishun resident stops paying town council S&C fees, lets debt balloon to S$3,040

She had been in a dispute with her neighbour for the past seven years.

March 22, 2024, 02:08 PM

Jogger, who didn't have right of way, jaywalks in front of car at Marina Bay & gives middle finger

The car had the right of way.

March 22, 2024, 01:57 PM

South Korean singer Chung Ha to perform at Marquee S'pore on Apr. 13, 2024

First Singapore appearance since her fan meet in 2019.

March 22, 2024, 01:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.