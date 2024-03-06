Back

S'pore will respect outcome of US presidential election & work with whoever's elected: PM Lee

He was asked about how Singapore and Australia are preparing for "a US president that might not share the same views in terms of trade and its benefits."

Seri Mazliana | March 06, 2024, 12:09 PM

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Mar. 5 that Singapore will respect the result of the upcoming U.S. presidential election and work with whoever is the next elected president.

His remarks followed a question during the Q&A segment of a Joint Press Conference, held after the Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting with Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne, Australia.

"Election is a US process"

According to a media release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Mar. 5, PM Lee said the U.S. elections are not decided by Singapore.

His response came after The Straits Times asked about how Singapore and Australia are preparing for "a U.S. president that might not share the same views in terms of trade and its benefits."

PM Lee answered:

"Of course the outcome will affect the world. So, we watch and follow closely. But it's a U.S. process, and we respect whatever comes out from it, and we will work with the outcomes and with whoever is the U.S. President of the United States."

Albanese said that the election is "a matter for the American people".

"This is a year in which there are more world citizens participating in democracies than at any time in human history. That's a good thing. And I stand here with another leader of a great democracy in Singapore," he added.

"It is a good thing that people participate in democratic processes, but it's also very important, I think, that those processes are allowed to take their course and be respected."

US elections scheduled for November 2024

The U.S. presidential election is set to kick off in November 2024, where citizens will head to the polls to vote for the next U.S. president.

A number of primary election nominating contests, also known as Super Tuesday, were held on Mar. 5 across different states to nominate presidential candidates from the Democratic and Republican political parties.

Trump wins 11 states under Republican contests

Republican Party frontrunner and former U.S. President Donald Trump is currently in the spotlight after winning a majority of the Super Tuesday contests, and is predicted to be the Republican nominee for the presidential race.

According to Reuters, Republican contests were held in 15 states such as California and Texas.

Trump has won his party's contests in Texas and 10 other states, reported The New York Times (NYT).

U.S President Joe Biden is the leading contender for the Democratic nomination and has no other significant Democratic opponent, according to Reuters.

NYT reported that he has won 13 states under the Democratic nomination contests.

