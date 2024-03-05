Australia has a 'very important role' in the region: PM Lee on defence cooperation at Asean-Australia Special Summit

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is in Melbourne, Australia for the Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting and the Asean-Australia Special Summit.

He will be there from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Mar. 3.

His key message? Singapore's relationship with Australia remains strong, with cooperation and developments in a number of important areas, like defence and environmental issues.

Annual Leaders' Meeting

The Annual Leaders’ Meeting is a key platform for the Prime Ministers of both sides to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international developments, while the Asean-Australia Special Summit serves to enhance cooperation between Australia and Asean states by bring together leaders and experts.

PM Lee held the Ninth Annual Leaders’ Meeting followed by a Joint Press Conference with Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Mar. 5, according to a press statement by Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

S'pore-Australia trade and green plans progressing

The two prime ministers affirmed that good progress have been made across all six pillars of the Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).

The CSP was adopted in June 2015 by Singapore and Australia and is aimed at deepening economic integration and promoting ties between the two countries.

The six pillars of the CSP are Economics and Trade, Defence and Foreign Affairs, Science and Innovation, People-to-People, Digital Economy and Green Economy.

An agreement to establish a green shipping corridor between Australia and Singapore by 2025 was a key outcome of the annual meeting in 2023.

Albanese said both countries are now moving towards the signing of the new green and digital shipping corridor understanding (MOU) to accelerate maritime decarbonisation and digitalisation.

"This agreement will help smooth the way to decarbonise our port and shipping industries and to bring their operations into the digital age," he said.

The prime ministers have also agreed to a set of principles jointly developed for cross border electricity trade in the region.

Under these principles, Albanese announced that the first group of Australian and Singaporean companies are set to receive grants under the Go Green Co-Innovation Program between both countries.

Ahead of the 10th anniversary of the CSP and the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025, both prime ministers agreed to use the milestone to explore ambitious, forward-looking, and strategic areas of cooperation for the next phase of the CSP.

They have tasked officials to develop a workplan of initiatives by the Annual Leaders’ Meeting in 2025.

Continuing S'pore-Australia defence cooperation

PM Lee and Albanese highlighted the significance of Australia and Singapore’s enduring defence and security partnership in contributing to regional peace and security.

They welcomed efforts to make joint exercises more complex, and tasked officials to ensure defence and security remain a key pillar under the next phase of the CSP, including enhancing cooperation on defence science and technology.

"The defence cooperation between Singapore and Australia is important, it's a significant part of the CSP," PM Lee said.

He added that Australia and Singapore have had a long defence cooperation bilaterally including visits, training facilities and also operations together in Afghanistan.

He also noted that Australia has played a critical role in regional defence and security before and after Singapore became independent.

"Australia continues to have a vested interest in the stability and security of Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific more broadly because it affects Australia and Australia is able to make a contribution to it and we hope that this will continue for a long time to come."

The prime ministers noted the global challenges posed by terrorism, foreign interference and disinformation, and reaffirmed the importance of deepening security cooperation to counter these threats.

Other plans and announcements

PM Lee and Albanese also exchanged views on key regional and international developments, and emphasised on the importance of a strong multilateral trade system.

They announced that Singapore and Australia are working together with Japan to lead efforts among World Trade Organization (WTO) members to agree new trade rules for e-commerce and are also working closely to promote greater investment and trade liberalisation through other trade bodies and frameworks.

They also announced plans for increased cooperation and partnership in other areas such as digital Transformation, science and innovation, health and more.

PM Lee will be attending the Asean-Australia Special Summit next from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6.

The Summit will commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Asean-Australia Dialogue Relations and will be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

