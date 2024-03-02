Pepsi steps into new era, taking over global landmarks digitally in Vietnam, Dubai & UK with brand new logo

Pepsi is changing its look. The global brand is undergoing its first major global redesign in fourteen years.

The new logo introduced an updated colour palette to help bring the look into the modern era.

First unveiled in the U.S., the logo is now launching in over 120 countries worldwide for fans who are thirsty for more.

To celebrate the launch, digital installations rose above landmarks worldwide to showcase Pepsi’s new visual identity in a blaze of electric blue and black, unleashing its identity globally.

Saudi Arabia

Lebanon

Vietnam

London

Poland

Dubai

Eric Melis, Vice President, global brand marketing for carbonated soft drinks at PepsiCo, said the new visual change will bring the brand to life.

“We’ve always been a bold brand that challenges conventions, challenges the status quo and always puts enjoyment first,” Mells said, adding that their new visual identity is bold, unapologetic, modern and iconic.

“We have an exciting 2024 ahead of us with our next stop bringing awe-inspiring entertainment to the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show in June in Wembley and more,” he said.

This article is brought to you by Pepsi Global, and has made the writer thirsty for more.

Top photo via PepsiGlobal