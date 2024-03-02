Back

Pepsi steps into new era, taking over global landmarks digitally in Vietnam, Dubai & UK with brand new logo

Strong main character vibes.

Ruth Chai | March 02, 2024, 10:07 AM

Events

Pepsi is changing its look. The global brand is undergoing its first major global redesign in fourteen years.

The new logo introduced an updated colour palette to help bring the look into the modern era.

First unveiled in the U.S., the logo is now launching in over 120 countries worldwide for fans who are thirsty for more.

To celebrate the launch, digital installations rose above landmarks worldwide to showcase Pepsi’s new visual identity in a blaze of electric blue and black, unleashing its identity globally.

Saudi Arabia

The Pepsi installation can be seen towering in front of the AlUla in Saudi Arabia.

Lebanon

Pepsi’s installation lights up the sky like lanterns, until it forms Pepsi’s new logo and dissipates

Vietnam

The Pepsi installation rises up into the night sky amidst lanterns and hot air balloons.

When the Pepsi logo is formed, the installation illuminates the light sky temporarily.

London

Spot the O2 arena next to the Pepsi installation, which rises from a platform on the River Thames.

Poland

The installation can be seen forming a Pepsi can behind the Amber Sky ferris wheel in Poland

Dubai

 

The installation can be seen forming a Pepsi can behind the Ain Dubai ferris wheel.

Eric Melis, Vice President, global brand marketing for carbonated soft drinks at PepsiCo, said the new visual change will bring the brand to life.

“We’ve always been a bold brand that challenges conventions, challenges the status quo and always puts enjoyment first,” Mells said, adding that their new visual identity is bold, unapologetic, modern and iconic.

“We have an exciting 2024 ahead of us with our next stop bringing awe-inspiring entertainment to the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show in June in Wembley and more,” he said.

This article is brought to you by Pepsi Global, and has made the writer thirsty for more.

Top photo via PepsiGlobal

16 million tourists expected to visit S'pore in 2024, spending S$27.5 billion in tourism receipts

The number of international visitors to Singapore in 2023 was 13.6 million.

March 01, 2024, 09:42 PM

S$4,000 SkillsFuture top-up can be used for over 7,000 courses 'with better employability outcomes'

Such courses include diplomas, post diplomas, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

March 01, 2024, 08:50 PM

'Sour grapes': Bilahari Kausikan applauds STB's 'Swift' deal, says S'pore can't hold back if neighbours 'slow'

He did not use any Taylor Swift puns.

March 01, 2024, 07:48 PM

1st half of Mar. 2024 to get wetter, with thundery showers & 33-34°C heat on most days

Wet and warm.

March 01, 2024, 07:38 PM

SPH Media Trust to receive S$260 million funding for FY2024

SPH Media did not meet all its KPIs.

March 01, 2024, 07:11 PM

New species of world's largest snake, Amazon anacondas, discovered in Ecuador

It was thought that there was only one species of green anaconda in the wild.

March 01, 2024, 06:46 PM

New hawker centre opening in Bukit Batok West in 2nd quarter of 2025

In about a year's time.

March 01, 2024, 06:32 PM

MTI to partner 100 companies to drive AI adoption

A*STAR will also launch an Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence for the manufacturing sector.

March 01, 2024, 06:18 PM

Thai woman in M'sia dies after falling from 23rd floor of condo, man arrested for allegedly pushing her

He tested positive for cannabis following the arrest.

March 01, 2024, 05:29 PM

5 men charged with outrage of modesty, 3 allegedly molested victims at Marina Bay Sands

Two of the incidents supposedly occurred at Marquee, a nightclub.

March 01, 2024, 05:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.