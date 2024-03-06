Attempting to trespass into Taylor Swift S'pore concert: 2 men, aged 29 & 45, charged in court

Several individuals who attempted to trespass into the Singapore National Stadium on Mar. 4, 2024 were detained by Singapore Sports Hub security staff, with a few individuals arrested by the police.

This was revealed in a joint statement by Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM) and Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Three men, aged between 29 and 45 years old, were arrested for cheating offences relating to concert tickets.

"KASM and the police will continue to work closely to ensure the safety and security of the public at events at the Singapore Sports Hub" the statement said.

It added: "The police would like to remind the public to only purchase tickets and merchandise from authorised sellers and to only enter the venue with a valid ticket. KASM wishes to thank patrons who came forward with the observations that helped the security team and authorities close in on the trespassers."

CNA further reported that two men were charged on Mar. 6 for helping three people illegally enter the concert.

Yang Chenguang, a 29-year-old Chinese national, allegedly talked to a security officer as a distraction.

Li Xiao Wei, 45, held onto a turnstile so three people could enter the concert venue.

The three individuals are Shangguan Linmo, Hu Zhijin and Yang Junhao.

Yang Chenguang and Li are each accused of abetting the three concertgoers in their cheating of the event organiser Kallang Alive Sport Management at about 6pm on Mar. 4, 2024, the third day of Swift's concert.

Police received a report on Mar. 4 that several people had entered the concert premises without authorisation.

Preliminary investigations showed that three men allegedly helped four people enter the venue.

The third man has yet to be charged.

Two men and two women aged between 21 and 25 are being investigated for criminal trespass.

Tailgating on days 1 and 2

This charges come after claims made by concertgoers as early as Mar. 2 that they witnessed people tailgating into the stadium to watch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on the first night of the performances.

One concertgoer shared on X that they saw five people tailgating into the National Stadium when they went to Swift's concert on the first night.

The X user noted that one man held the gantry open slightly after a person scanned their ticket.

The whole group then squeezed through the gantry and into the concert area.

After they got in, the group could obtain the blue wristbands meant for the floor seats, it was claimed.

"How unfair is this?" they wrote.

When told they should've taken a picture, the user stated that it happened so fast that they could not "process it".

"Those people were really aggressive. They were pushing me and forcing me to scan my tickets to get in, I assume so that they can tailgate me in."

The user also added that they informed the ushers as there was no security to be found at the gate, but once the ushers were informed, the people had snuck off, so the personnel could not stop them.

Top photo via Taylor Swift and Google Maps