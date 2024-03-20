Back

Peach Garden offering dim sum at S$4++ per basket for diners in Apr. 2024 with '4' in birthdate, age or NRIC

Yum.

Celeste Ng | March 20, 2024, 02:07 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

If your age, birthdate or NRIC has the digit "4" in it, then you're in luck.

For the month of April, Chinese restaurant Peach Garden will be having a promotion on their dim sum baskets.

Photo by Peach Garden.

Dim sum will be priced at S$4++ per basket, for customers with the number "4" in their age, birthdate or NRIC.

This promotion will be available all day at the following outlets:

  • The Heeren

  • Changi Airport T2

The promotion can also be redeemed at these outlets, though only during lunch hours:

  • OCBC Centre

  • Thomson Plaza

  • Chinatown Point

  • The Metropolis

The promotion applies to all dim sum items except for selected items like congee.

Win air tickets to Taiwan

Customers with a minimum spending of S$30++ at Peach Garden under this dim sum promotion will also earn an entry into the restaurant's lucky draw.

The grand prize: air tickets to Taoyuan, Taiwan.

The lucky draw runs till Apr. 30.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Peach Garden.

Fire, likely caused by PAB battery, damages Bukit Merah market hours after Clementi PMA fire

There were no reported injuries.

March 20, 2024, 12:26 PM

‘It can’t make decisions like humans do’: S’porean accountant believes technology not a threat to jobs

He sees advancements in technology as opportunities for professionals to explore how they can remain not just relevant, but integral, in this ever-changing world.

March 20, 2024, 12:00 PM

US TikToker claims restaurant staff 'manhandled' & 'shoved' her down stairs, CCTV may show different story

The restaurant claimed the video has caused them financial loss.

March 20, 2024, 11:58 AM

Iswaran back in S'pore, has surrendered passport: AGC

He had previously been granted permission to travel for two weeks in Australia before falling ill.

March 20, 2024, 11:49 AM

S'pore wildlife parks welcomed 970 babies in 2023, highest in past 10 years

Baby boom.

March 20, 2024, 11:34 AM

Fire, likely caused by charging PMA, razes Clementi flat, 3 taken to hospital

SCDF personnel arrived to find black smoke billowing from the unit.

March 20, 2024, 10:54 AM

Nissin to launch new 'all-meat' Cup Noodles item on Mar. 25, 2024

It appears to be only available in Japan. Sad.

March 20, 2024, 10:28 AM

The answers to the questions you may have regarding Pritam Singh & his day in court

Law professor Eugene Tan said that "Singh is under no real risk of losing his parliamentary seat" due to the outcome of this case.

March 20, 2024, 10:03 AM

Bank of Japan ends 8-year negative interest rate policy, weaker exports & stronger yen expected

Travelling to Japan might become more expensive.

March 19, 2024, 08:54 PM

How co-founder of Nesuto Patisserie & Masterchef S'pore guest judge went from IT studies to culinary career

She calls herself “the accidental baker”.

March 19, 2024, 07:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.