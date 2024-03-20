Peach Garden offering dim sum at S$4++ per basket for diners in Apr. 2024 with '4' in birthdate, age or NRIC

If your age, birthdate or NRIC has the digit "4" in it, then you're in luck.

For the month of April, Chinese restaurant Peach Garden will be having a promotion on their dim sum baskets.

Dim sum will be priced at S$4++ per basket, for customers with the number "4" in their age, birthdate or NRIC.

This promotion will be available all day at the following outlets:

The Heeren

Changi Airport T2

The promotion can also be redeemed at these outlets, though only during lunch hours:

OCBC Centre

Thomson Plaza

Chinatown Point

The Metropolis

The promotion applies to all dim sum items except for selected items like congee.

Win air tickets to Taiwan

Customers with a minimum spending of S$30++ at Peach Garden under this dim sum promotion will also earn an entry into the restaurant's lucky draw.

The grand prize: air tickets to Taoyuan, Taiwan.

The lucky draw runs till Apr. 30.

Top photos by Peach Garden.