6 people dead after stabbing in Canada, including 4 children & their mother, student, 19, arrested

A Sri Lankan mother, her four children, and a friend were killed in a stabbing in Ottawa, Canada, on Mar. 6.

A 19-year-old student was arrested and charged with six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the attack an act of "terrible violence", reported Al Jazeera.

The attack

Ottawa’s police chief Eric Stubbs said in a statement that emergency services received two calls just before 11pm on Mar. 6 reporting a "suspicious incident".

A man was yelling for help and asking people to call 911, Stubbs said.

When police arrived on the scene minutes later, they found six bodies, the New York Times reported.

The victims were identified as:

Darshani Banbaranayake Gama Walwwe Darshani Dilanthika Ekanyake, 35, the mother of the four children;

Inuka Wickramasinghe, a 7-year-old boy;

Ashwini Wickramasinghe, a 4-year-old girl;

Rinyana Wickramasinghe, a 2-year-old girl;

Kelly Wickramasinghe, a 2-month-old girl;

Amarakoonmubiayansela Ge Gamini Amarakoon, a 40-year-old family friend who was also living in the home.

The father of the children was also found at the scene injured and was taken to hospital in a "serious but stable" condition.

The family and their friend recently relocated to Canada from Sri Lanka.

Suspect was staying at the family home

The 19-year-old suspect, Febrio De-Zoysa, was arrested without incident.

He is a Sri Lankan national and is believed to be a student.

Canadian media reported that De-Zoysa had been staying in the home with the victims and they threw him a birthday party last week, according to a religious leader who knew them.

Police say an "edged weapon" was used to kill and injure the victims.

The alleged motive has not yet been determined.

The response

Condemning the stabbings, Trudeau said that “obviously, our first reactions are all ones of shock and horror at this terrible violence".

“We’re expecting that the community reaches out to support family and friends, as Canadians always do. And we expect the police of jurisdiction to be doing the work and keeping us all informed of this terrible tragedy.”

Police Chief Eric Stubbs called the stabbings a "senseless act of violence perpetrated on purely innocent people".

"I know our whole community is shocked and mourning this event," he said.

"I want to offer my condolences to the loved ones of all the victims for this unimaginable loss."

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying he was "devastated".

I was devastated to learn of the multiple homicide in Barrhaven, one of the most shocking incidents of violence in our city's history. We are proud to live in a safe community but this news is distressing to all Ottawa residents. Ginny and I are thinking of the family members and… — Mark Sutcliffe (@_MarkSutcliffe) March 7, 2024

Vigils were held at a nearby park on Thursday night, reported Ottawa Citizen.

This is the the city’s largest mass murder in at least 30 years.

Top images from @Charlie_Senack/X