Back

Man in M'sia stabs colleague to death for drinking his orange juice meant for breaking fast

The 51-year-old man has been remanded for police investigations.

Daniel Seow | March 21, 2024, 03:49 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Bangladeshi man working in Shah Alam, Malaysia was reportedly stabbed to death by a colleague.

This was after the victim apparently drank his colleague's orange juice meant for breaking fast during an iftar meal on the evening of Mar. 19.

Shah Alam district police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the incident took place at around 7:20pm at a workers' hostel in Shah Alam, Malaysian media reported.

Police found a 49-year-old Bangladeshi national dead at the scene at about 7:30pm, according to The Star.

A 51-year-old Pakistani man, who was also his co-worker, was arrested and a knife believed to be the murder weapon was seized.

Allegedly stabbed over orange juice

Investigations showed that the victim had been working as a general labourer and stayed with his co-worker in a shipping container converted into a dormitory for factory workers, Iqbal said in a statement to Berita Harian.

The incident is believed to have happened after the victim drank his co-worker's orange juice while breaking his fast, Iqbal said.

Iqbal added that this angered the suspect, who allegedly stabbed him several times with a kitchen knife.

Police investigations ongoing

The suspect has been remanded for seven days to assist in the murder probe, New Straits Times reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Oriental Daily

S'pore 8th in world for returning Coldplay concert LED wristbands, M'sia ranks 9th

Japan was ranked number one.

March 21, 2024, 03:28 PM

Bike-sharing platform SG Bike to exit S'pore, balance credits can be used for Anywheel

SG Bike's licence is expiring, and the company is not renewing it.

March 21, 2024, 03:07 PM

Hong Kong celebs Charlene Choi, Gillian Chung & Joey Yung spotted in S'pore

The trio were apparently filming the second season of "Girls' Spectacular Journey".

March 21, 2024, 03:01 PM

3 family members, including 2 kids, hospitalised allegedly after eating at Haidilao in Punggol

A total of 220 tables were served on March 10, according to a Haidilao spokesperson.

March 21, 2024, 12:17 PM

Vietnam president Vo Van Thuong suddenly resigns after 1 year

He was sworn into office last year to replace another president who was forced to step down because of corruption.

March 21, 2024, 12:02 PM

S'porean man, 46, jailed for commenting 'do the same' to PM Lee on Facebook post about Shinzo Abe's shooting

He also made several other comments related to PM Lee on other occasions.

March 21, 2024, 11:43 AM

Fluffy Silkie chicken seen wandering around Tampines HDB estate

So cute.

March 21, 2024, 11:04 AM

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Tokyo & other parts of Japan, tsunami warning not issued

The quake registered lower five on the Japanese seismic scale in Tochigi and Saitama.

March 21, 2024, 11:02 AM

RSAF successfully carries out 1st airdrop mission for humanitarian aid over Gaza

The batch contains food supplies from Singapore.

March 21, 2024, 11:02 AM

McDonald’s S’pore gives Yu-Gi-Oh! x Hello Kitty & friends plushies with every Happy Meal from Mar. 21 to Apr. 24, 2024

10 characters in total.

March 21, 2024, 11:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.