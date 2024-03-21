Man in M'sia stabs colleague to death for drinking his orange juice meant for breaking fast

A Bangladeshi man working in Shah Alam, Malaysia was reportedly stabbed to death by a colleague.

This was after the victim apparently drank his colleague's orange juice meant for breaking fast during an iftar meal on the evening of Mar. 19.

Shah Alam district police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the incident took place at around 7:20pm at a workers' hostel in Shah Alam, Malaysian media reported.

Police found a 49-year-old Bangladeshi national dead at the scene at about 7:30pm, according to The Star.

A 51-year-old Pakistani man, who was also his co-worker, was arrested and a knife believed to be the murder weapon was seized.

Allegedly stabbed over orange juice

Investigations showed that the victim had been working as a general labourer and stayed with his co-worker in a shipping container converted into a dormitory for factory workers, Iqbal said in a statement to Berita Harian.

The incident is believed to have happened after the victim drank his co-worker's orange juice while breaking his fast, Iqbal said.

Iqbal added that this angered the suspect, who allegedly stabbed him several times with a kitchen knife.

Police investigations ongoing

The suspect has been remanded for seven days to assist in the murder probe, New Straits Times reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

