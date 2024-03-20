Old Chang Kee selling frozen food at Woodlands till Apr. 9

Old Chang Kee is selling its frozen food to the public for a limited time.

Called the Ramadan Frozen Food Sale, the sale is happening at Old Chang Kee headquarters in Woodlands.

It will run daily from 10am to 5pm, until Apr. 9.

Not only does it include all-time local favourites like sotong wings, gyozas and curry puffs, but exclusive items such as seafood beancurd rolls, mantous and even banana balls will also be sold.

Marginally cheaper than in-stores

The brand's frozen foods are also priced lower than their ready-to-eat counterparts sold in stores.

For instance, the crab nuggets are usually priced at S$2.10 for a stick of three (S$0.70 per piece).

A pack of frozen crab nuggets costs S$22 and contains 40 pieces. This roughly translates to S$0.55 per piece.

The gyozas, on the other hand, usually costs S$2.10 per stick of three at its F&B kiosks.

A frozen pack, however, contains 30 pieces and costs S$12. This brings down the cost of each gyoza to about S$0.40.

Old Chang Kee Ramadan Frozen Food Sale

Old Chang Kee HQ, 2 Woodlands Terrace, Singapore 738427

Opening hours: 10am to 5pm, daily till Apr. 9

Top photos from Old Chang Kee's Instagram page.