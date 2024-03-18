Ex-NTU scientist pleads guilty to soliciting sex with 12-year-olds, had 90 child abuse photos on phone

UPDATED on Monday, Mar. 18 at 6:30pm: The article has been updated with a statement from NTU.

A former scientist from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) sent messages to two foreign mobile phone numbers attempting to arrange for commercial sex with children as young as 12 years old.

American national Jason Scott Herrin, now 49, was caught in 2020 with 90 photographs of child abuse on his mobile phone, as well as 31 obscene films.

He has since been fired by the university.

Herrin pleaded guilty to two charges — communicating with another person for the purpose of obtaining commercial sex with a minor under 18, and possessing child abuse material — on Mar. 18, 2024, The Straits Times and CNA reported.

Two other charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

The messages

The court heard that on Nov. 14, 2019, Herrin WhatsApped an Indonesian mobile phone number, according to ST.

He told the other party to offer 12-year-old girls money in exchange for providing him sexual services.

Over the course of their conversation, he offered four million rupiah (S$340) for sex, and two million rupiah (S$170) for a sex act.

On Feb. 18, 2020, Herrin sent a message to another foreign number asking that person to find a "kid" for him "for a high price", with the intention of procuring sexual services from the child.

Child abuse material found on his phone

The prosecution said that Herrin’s mobile phone was seized by police on Aug. 17, 2020, at his residence, CNA reported.

This was after a police report was made regarding an unrelated matter that was not specified in court.

Forensic examination of Herrin's phone unearthed a collection of obscene material.

This included 90 photographs of child abuse, with naked girls featured in compromising positions.

The prosecution said that Herrin had downloaded these photographs from a number of websites and had been downloading such obscene material since 2019.

In addition, there were 31 obscene films found on his phone.

Herrin was charged in court on Jan. 25, 2022 for his offences.

Has since been fired by NTU

Herrin was previously listed as a staff scientist at NTU and a senior research scientist on the Earth Observatory of Singapore website.

On the latter, he was described as a "igneous petrologist and chemical microanalyst involved in volcano research and the study of meteorites and asteroid impacts on Earth".

Both of those listings have since been taken down.

In response to Mothership's enquiries, an NTU spokesperson said that the university has since fired Herrin.

"The university has zero tolerance for sexual misconduct. When his offences came to light, he was terminated by the university on Apr. 7, 2022," the spokesperson added.

Herrin's case is next scheduled for a hearing on May 17, ST reported.

For communicating with another person to obtain sexual services of a minor, he can be jailed for up to two years per charge, fined, or both.

For possessing child abuse material, he can be jailed up to five years, and fined or caned.

Top image from Unsplash / Mothership file photo