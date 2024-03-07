Tree falls across Nicoll Highway at 6:30pm, blocks road towards Taylor Swift concert at National Stadium

A tree fell across Nicoll Highway during a torrential downpour at about 6:30pm on March 7, on the fourth day of Taylor Swift’s concert in Singapore.

The fallen tree made the entire three lanes of the highway unpassable and caused major congestion.

Cars were seen trying to U-turn to leave the area.

The road leads to the National Stadium, Sims Avenue, as well as the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).

At least three cars were crushed, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

The branches of the tree caused a lamppost to fall over.

A private-hire vehicle driver said the entire trunk of the tree hit the car, but fortunately, he and his passengers were not injured.

They were travelling towards the Joo Chiat area.

The 50-year-old driver said: "The passenger and I were trapped in the car. Fortunately, a group of kind-hearted foreign workers came to help remove the branches, and we were able to escape."

Top photo via Lianhe Zaobao