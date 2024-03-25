Back

Newton Food Centre hawker stall catches fire, 2 taken to hospital

Diners were seen unsure what to do next.

Belmont Lay | March 25, 2024, 11:54 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A fire broke out at a hawker stall in Newton Food Centre on March 24 night, resulting in two people being conveyed to hospital.

The fire, which occurred at about 9:30pm, was caused when food that was being cooked in the stall was left unattended, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman told The Straits Times what early investigations suggested.

The two people taken to the Singapore General Hospital were believed to have been suffering from smoke inhalation.

A video circulated online and in chat apps showed the hawker centre filled with thick smoke as patrons milled around, unsure if they should leave or stay.

Some diners were also seen taking their food with them in hopes of moving to an area that was not affected by the smoke.

Others continued dining or were filming.

SCDF vehicles and personnel were seen arriving at the scene.

SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at 500 Clemenceau Avenue North at about 9.30pm, which involved the kitchen exhaust duct in the stall.

All photos via circulated Telegram video

Chinese dessert chain at KINEX Mall, has dessert hotpot & pretty icy desserts

Adorable is an understatement.

March 25, 2024, 11:51 AM

Thinking of travelling out of Asia? Here are 6 reasons why Vancouver should be at the top of your list.

Direct flights are available.

March 25, 2024, 11:44 AM

S'porean kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder, 17, wins 2024 Formula Kite European Championships

Win.

March 25, 2024, 11:24 AM

Prabowo elected president, but rival PDI-P remains largest party in Indonesia's House of Representatives

Puan Maharani, daughter of former president Megawati Sukarnoputri, is currently Speaker.

March 25, 2024, 11:11 AM

Iswaran handed 8 new charges for allegedly obtaining whiskey, golf clubs, & Brompton bicycle as public servant

Iswaran now faces a total of 35 charges.

March 25, 2024, 10:53 AM

Black sesame & earl grey toasts at Amoy Street Food Centre drinks stall

Traditional meets modern.

March 25, 2024, 10:33 AM

M'sian comedian Ronny Chieng says S'poreans are 'Karens' with 'main character syndrome'

I want to speak to his manager.

March 24, 2024, 10:16 PM

S'porean man, 26, who was killed in Johor accident was due to be married in December

He was about to collect his new flat's keys next month.

March 24, 2024, 08:11 PM

3 to 4 S'pore youths purportedly on 1 PMD allegedly hit woman, 58, on butt with rod-like object in Sengkang

Her doctor said her tailbone was probably injured.

March 24, 2024, 07:47 PM

1 death from heat stroke in M'sia amid extreme heat wave, 27 heat-related cases reported

Stay hydrated.

March 24, 2024, 06:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.