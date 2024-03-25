Newton Food Centre hawker stall catches fire, 2 taken to hospital

A fire broke out at a hawker stall in Newton Food Centre on March 24 night, resulting in two people being conveyed to hospital.

The fire, which occurred at about 9:30pm, was caused when food that was being cooked in the stall was left unattended, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman told The Straits Times what early investigations suggested.

The two people taken to the Singapore General Hospital were believed to have been suffering from smoke inhalation.

A video circulated online and in chat apps showed the hawker centre filled with thick smoke as patrons milled around, unsure if they should leave or stay.

Some diners were also seen taking their food with them in hopes of moving to an area that was not affected by the smoke.

Others continued dining or were filming.

SCDF vehicles and personnel were seen arriving at the scene.

SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at 500 Clemenceau Avenue North at about 9.30pm, which involved the kitchen exhaust duct in the stall.

All photos via circulated Telegram video