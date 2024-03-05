Back

10,000 new Khatib, Yishun homes to be built at area formerly used by Orto park

New development.

Belmont Lay | March 05, 2024, 02:48 PM

About 10,000 new homes are slated be built in Khatib, at the new Yishun estate of Chencharu, an area where Orto leisure park used to occupy.

This new development, situated close to Khatib MRT station, was announced by National Development Minister Desmond Lee on March 5 during the Committee of Supply debate on his ministry’s spending.

At least 80 per cent of the homes will be public housing, according to the Housing and Development Board in a press release.

The first Build-to-Order (BTO) project will to be launched in June 2024.

Some 1,200 units of two-room Flexi to five-room flats will be available.

Lee said these new homes will cater to those who want to live near their parents in the area.

Other projects in Khatib will be progressively launched in the coming years.

Existing amenities include those at Khatib Central and HomeTeam NS Khatib.

New recreational, community and commercial facilities will also be built over time.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) identified Chencharu as a new housing area in June 2022.

Orto leisure park, which provided prawning and fishing ponds, had to vacate by June 2023 to make way for redevelopment.

