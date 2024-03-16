Navy museum-themed station at Expo MRT with large model submarine & AR elements

Visitors to Expo MRT station (DT35) will get to see a new naval-themed look comprising a physical 3D model submarine, thematic displays, augmented reality (AR) displays and more.

Themed "Our Defence Story on the Move", this year-long showcase transforms the station into a navy museum-themed environment.

It was launched jointly on Mar. 15 by SBS Transit and Defence Collective Singapore (DCS).

What you can see there

Interesting features include a large model submarine, courtesy of the Singapore Navy Museum.

There are also photo opportunities spots with the other naval-themed displays at the station.

Commuters can also look out for QR codes for some brief but entertaining AR experiences.

This includes tracking a virtual submarine which bubbles away into the distance.

The showcase intends to enrich passengers' journeys by integrating Singapore's defence story with the public transport network, thus providing them with a unique and immersive experience while on the move.

As part of this initiative, selected themed trains will also run on the Downtown Line for one year.

A free shuttle bus service also runs from Expo MRT to the Singapore Navy Museum on weekends from 10am to 1pm.

Championing Singapore's defence story

This joint initiative between SBS Transit and DCS supports the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) Land Transport Master Plan 2040, in developing vibrant community spaces and enhancing the public transport journey.

You can check out more highlights from the opening ceremony here:

Top image by Mothership.