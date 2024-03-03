Motorcyclist & pillion rider crash & fall after squeezing between 2 heavy vehicles in Woodlands

A motorcyclist had an incident with two heavy vehicles when he squeezed between the two at Woodlands Avenue 9.

His pillion rider was a young child who appeared to be wearing a local kindergarten school uniform.

A video of the incident was captured by another motorist on the road and shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

Squeezed between two heavy vehicles

In the video, the motorcyclist can be seen riding up in between two heavy vehicles.

He managed to squeeze between the two but shortly after, crashed against one of them.

Both he and the child fell and rolled out of the motorcycle.

The man immediately got up to pick up the child and the pair did not appear to sustain any major external injuries.

Illegal to ride with any child below 10 years of age

According to Singapore's Road Traffic Rules, a person riding a motorcycle or scooter on a road cannot carry any child below 10 years of age as a pillion passenger.

Netizens in the comments section of the video criticised the motorcyclist, with many pointing out his lack of care while riding with a young child.

Many also said that they hoped the man "learned his lessons" from the incident and do not repeat the same actions in the future.

Top photo from SG Road Vigilante/Facebook